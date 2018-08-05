Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41.59K   //    05 Aug 2018, 21:03 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League
Premier League

The upcoming Premier League campaign is likely to be one of the toughest, most competitive we've seen in a long time. Virtually every side in the league is now stronger than ever, thanks to the huge payday given to each club at the end of the season derived from TV rights (around £100m).

We've seen the total transfer costs exceed £1billion in the past few summer transfer windows, and that number is only expected to rise in the future. Because of the vast wealth Premier League clubs have recently attained, they're able to purchase players of the highest calibre from all around the world, outbidding top clubs from leagues like the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 with ease to augment their sides.

With each passing season, more and more high-quality players enter the league having signed big-money deals, boosting the attention and interest from around the world for the Premier League and its matches, which in turn hikes up TV revenue and means an even bigger payday for Premier League sides. Things are only going to get better.

As far as this list is concerned, don't be offended or upset if your team is predicted to finish lower than you would have liked; it's all primarily based on opinion, with much of the decision predicated on the current standard of the squad and the transfers the team has made thus far. It's all speculation, and you're welcome to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#20 Cardiff City

Cardiff City v Chievo - Pre Season Friendly

Players In: Bobby Reid, Greg Cunningham, Josh Murphy, Alex Smithies

Players Out: N/A

Cardiff City played very well in the Championship last season, managing to accumulate a respectable 90 points by the end of the campaign. Their squad was already reasonably strong upon promotion, but the Cardiff board knew at the start of the summer transfer window that they needed to add players to help their chances of survival.

Whilst four signings have been made thus far, there are a few question marks in regards to quality. Greg Cunningham and Alex Smithies are mediocre signings and many fans will argue on whether they're even up to Premier League standard, but these lacklustre deals were made sweeter by the transfers of Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid.

Bobby Reid netted 19 goals in the Championship last season, setting up a further seven. He's a force to be reckoned with and he'll undoubtedly make a splash in the Premier League in the upcoming campaign. His speed and agility will keep him in good stead when running at opposing defenders, and his eye for goal will mark him out as a constant threat.

As for Josh Murphy, he was clearly the best of the bunch at Norwich City. His brother, Jacob, was transferred to Newcastle United the year prior for around the same price as Cardiff bought Josh for. The twins both have great talent and Josh Murphy will be eager to showcase his ability week-in-week-out in the upcoming campaign.

However, a brief glance through the members of their current squad reveals that there's still some way to go before they can convincingly compete with many of the teams in the division. This means that they'll be hoping for scraped wins against weaker opposition. But with the Premier League now filled to the brim with solid, robust sides, just how many points can they expect to pick up? It seems likely that Cardiff will get steamrolled by most of the teams in the division next season, which is why they sit bottom of this list.

1 / 20 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Paul Pogba Mohamed Salah Football Top 5/Top 10 EPL Transfer News
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: Contenders for the Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 alternatives for Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United Cannot Win The Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: 5 biggest surprises of the season
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool will NOT win the Premier League in 2018-19
RELATED STORY
3 things to look forward to during the last week of the...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 signings in the Premier League so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League spending surpasses €1 billion for fifth...
RELATED STORY
The English Premier League home kits for the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us