Premier League 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings

Premier League

The upcoming Premier League campaign is likely to be one of the toughest, most competitive we've seen in a long time. Virtually every side in the league is now stronger than ever, thanks to the huge payday given to each club at the end of the season derived from TV rights (around £100m).

We've seen the total transfer costs exceed £1billion in the past few summer transfer windows, and that number is only expected to rise in the future. Because of the vast wealth Premier League clubs have recently attained, they're able to purchase players of the highest calibre from all around the world, outbidding top clubs from leagues like the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 with ease to augment their sides.

With each passing season, more and more high-quality players enter the league having signed big-money deals, boosting the attention and interest from around the world for the Premier League and its matches, which in turn hikes up TV revenue and means an even bigger payday for Premier League sides. Things are only going to get better.

As far as this list is concerned, don't be offended or upset if your team is predicted to finish lower than you would have liked; it's all primarily based on opinion, with much of the decision predicated on the current standard of the squad and the transfers the team has made thus far. It's all speculation, and you're welcome to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#20 Cardiff City

Players In: Bobby Reid, Greg Cunningham, Josh Murphy, Alex Smithies

Players Out: N/A

Cardiff City played very well in the Championship last season, managing to accumulate a respectable 90 points by the end of the campaign. Their squad was already reasonably strong upon promotion, but the Cardiff board knew at the start of the summer transfer window that they needed to add players to help their chances of survival.

Whilst four signings have been made thus far, there are a few question marks in regards to quality. Greg Cunningham and Alex Smithies are mediocre signings and many fans will argue on whether they're even up to Premier League standard, but these lacklustre deals were made sweeter by the transfers of Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid.

Bobby Reid netted 19 goals in the Championship last season, setting up a further seven. He's a force to be reckoned with and he'll undoubtedly make a splash in the Premier League in the upcoming campaign. His speed and agility will keep him in good stead when running at opposing defenders, and his eye for goal will mark him out as a constant threat.

As for Josh Murphy, he was clearly the best of the bunch at Norwich City. His brother, Jacob, was transferred to Newcastle United the year prior for around the same price as Cardiff bought Josh for. The twins both have great talent and Josh Murphy will be eager to showcase his ability week-in-week-out in the upcoming campaign.

However, a brief glance through the members of their current squad reveals that there's still some way to go before they can convincingly compete with many of the teams in the division. This means that they'll be hoping for scraped wins against weaker opposition. But with the Premier League now filled to the brim with solid, robust sides, just how many points can they expect to pick up? It seems likely that Cardiff will get steamrolled by most of the teams in the division next season, which is why they sit bottom of this list.

