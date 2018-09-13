Premier League Preview: Sep 15-17th 2018

Harry Kane celebrates his goal against Liverpool last season

International breaks do exactly that - break up the flow of the domestic football season. This interlude featured the newly minted Nations League, so at least some of the matches were competitive, tight affairs, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the two week gap, so early on in the season, can have an effect on the momentum of the sides in the league who may have got off to a great, or not so great start.

Teams like Liverpool, Watford and Chelsea will be hoping that the time away won't put a pin in the electric starts they've had to their seasons. However, Newcastle and West Ham may well have relished the time on the training ground, and will have delighted in the opportunity to fix up some of the glaring issues they have.

This is your guide to the fifth weekend of the Premier League season - what should you expect from all 20 teams?

Tottenham vs Liverpool, 1230 (GMT +1) on Saturday

Liverpool have started the season with a 100% record over their first 4 games, their best start to a Premier League season ever. They will be hoping to equal Newcastle United's record of 5 wins in a row from the 94/95 season when they take on Spurs at Wembley. It was supposed to be Spurs' first game at their new stadium, but development has stalled so they will once again be taking the field at the national stadium.

The Reds have had an excellent record against the other teams in the big 6 since Jurgen Klopp was appointed manager in 2015, but they haven't always had it so easy against Tottenham. Last time out at Anfield Mo Salah scored a 90th-minute goal to put them 2-1 up before Harry Kane scored a contentious penalty in the 95th minute to equalise! And the time before that Tottenham ran out 4-1 winners at Wembley. Whatever happens, I don't think it'll be a boring 0-0.

Prediction: Tottenham 2 - 2 Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Leicester City, 1500 (GMT +1) on Saturday

Bournemouth have started the season well and find themselves in 6th place, ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal. But they find themselves without tricky winger Ryan Fraser, who is out with an injury, so will need to look elsewhere for that creative spark.

Leicester, similarly, are without the talismanic Jamie Vardy, though he is out through suspension, not injury. But if James Maddison can continue his early season form then they could be in with a chance of spoiling Bournemouth's party.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 - 2 Leicester

