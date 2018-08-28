Premier League: Quick Recap of All Matches from Gameweek 3

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrating after his strike against Burnley FC in the Premier League

Old Trafford, the Theatre of Dreams is in danger. Manchester United were thrashed 3-0 and find themselves in the bottom half of the table early in the season. Manchester City were held by Wolves and it was an Aleksandar Mitrovic show in the weekend that helped Fulham beat Burnley. Watford has infused surprises after a hat-trick of wins.

Let us have a look at the summary of the actions of Gameweek 3 in the Premier League.

Wolves 1-1 Manchester City

Wolves stunned the champions when Willy Boly scored in the 57th minute with a slice of luck. Aymeric Laporte equalized with a header after 12 minutes to avoid any significant damage. Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling both hit the woodwork else City would have left with all three points.

Southampton 1-2 Leicester City

Leicester came from behind to win back-to-back away games at Southampton, thanks to a stoppage-time effort from Harry Maguire. Earlier, Ryan Bertrand's thunderous strike from 20 yards gave the hosts their lead.

Gray equalized with a poacher's finish four minutes later before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was red-carded prior to Maguire's winner.

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Nacho Monreal canceled out Marko Arnautovic's opener in the first half. However, an own goal from Issa Diop, after a defensive error by the France international, and substitute Danny Welbeck's injury-time strike sealed the points for Arsenal.

The visitors were threatening on the counter-attack but would rue their missed chances.

Bournemouth 2-2 Everton

It was an early bath for Richarlison and Adam Smith in the Vitality Stadium as they were sent off to reduce both sides to 10 men. Theo Walcott and Michael Keane scored for Toffees in a span of 10 minutes to take a 2-0 lead.

But the hosts fought back with a Joshua King penalty and a Nathan Ake strike to square things off.

Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff City

Jonathan Hogg had an early shower in an otherwise goalless draw at John Smith's Stadium. Prior to that, Huddersfield were trying to create opportunities.

The red card halted their forward momentum. Cardiff, on the other hand, are yet to open their goalscoring account after their return to the top tier.

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

A Mohamed Salah strike in the first half was enough to see Liverpool edge past Brighton & Hove Albion. It was a Brighton free-kick from which James Milner robbed Bissouma to initiate the counter-attack for the Reds.

Liverpool were made to labour for their scrappy win at Anfield, though.

Salah in action against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League

Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace

Watford have started a dream run this season after completing a hat-trick of wins at Vicarage Road. Roberto Pereyra and Jose Holebas were on the scoresheet for the Hornets.

Wilfried Zaha provided hope for Palace to steal a point but in vain. Can the Hornets emulate Leicester's 2015/16 fairy tale? Time will tell.

Fulham 4-2 Burnley

It was a scintillating display from both teams in the first half. Jean Seri struck early to give Fulham the lead but Jeff Hendrick cancelled the lead shortly.

But a quick brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic left the visitors shocked. James Tarkowski gave Burnley hope but a late Andre Schurrle strike killed the game.

Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea earned all three points at Newcastle courtesy of an own goal from DeAndre Yedlin. Eden Hazard's opener from the spot was cancelled by Joselu in the 83rd minute.

The Blues will have to sort out their striking options else they may find it difficult to have a place in top 4.

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham

Moura celebrating against Manchester United in the Premier League

After a listless first half, Spurs came out all guns blazing in the second. A helpless David De Gea had to see a free Harry Kane header find the net before a brace from Lucas Moura finished the game.

It was enough to thrash United's 3-5-1-1 strategy. The Theatre of Dreams is now waiting for a superstar as a saviour.

