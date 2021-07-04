Premier League: Ranking the 5 most expensive transfers of all time

News recently broke of Manchester United's signing of Jadon Sancho in what has been one of the most interesting transfer sagas in Premier League history. The 21-year-old will return to England, joining the Red Devils on a five-year contract.

The Premier League has witnessed some stunning transfers. Several big names have signed with English clubs for mammoth transfer fees, cementing the English sides' ability to compete with other European heavyweights in the market.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most expensive transfers in Premier League history.

The Premier League transfers with the highest transfer fees

Note - All transfer fees are based on data available at www.transfermarkt.com

#5. Jadon Sancho | £73 million

Jadon Sancho will join Manchester United for a reported £73 million

The Jadon Sancho transfer saga has kept fans on the edge of their seats for over a year now. A complicated deal from the very beginning, there was previously a disconnect between asking and offering prices from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United.

The transfer failed to go through last summer and was finally completed earlier this week after much discussion between both parties.

Originally from the Manchester City academy, Sancho is an immensely talented player. Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2017, and has since made 137 appearances with the Bundesliga giants.

His numbers are impressive - Sancho racked up 50 goals and 64 assists, making him one of the best players in Europe for output.

🇩🇪 Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga stats since 2017/18:



👥 Apps - 92

⚽ Goals - 37

🅰️ Assists - 41

🔐 Key passes pg - 2.2

🏹 Shots pg - 1.6

🤤 Dribbles pg - 2.9

🌡️ WS Rating - 7.56



🤯 He only turned 21 in March... pic.twitter.com/d7uCcDkZr4 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 10, 2021

With Manchester United seemingly lacking a proven attacker on the right flank, there is no doubt that Jadon Sancho will fit in seamlessly. He could well be the missing piece that United need to win the Premier League once again.

#4. Virgil van Dijk | £76.19 million

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Virgil van Dijk was the talk of the town in 2018 after Liverpool agreed to a reported £76 million with Southampton to secure the Dutchman's services.

A world-class defender, Van Dijk impressed on the Premier League scene with his consistently brilliant performances. Armed with a rare mix of pace and aerial ability, Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the most complete defenders in the world.

His transfer fee was initially regarded as overpriced by many, but Van Dijk proved critics wrong almost immediately with his immense performances for Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League.

In his three years so far with the Reds, Van Dijk has already won the PFA Player of the Year and the UEFA Player of the Year Awards.

🗓️ Liverpool completed the signing of Virgil van Dijk #OTD in 2018 🔴👊 pic.twitter.com/PHrvj0Iqm4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 1, 2021

He was the main reason behind Liverpool's defensive metamorphosis, leading them to back-to-back Champions League finals. His injury earlier this season proved to be a huge setback, as Liverpool were unable to replicate their Premier League success from the previous season.

