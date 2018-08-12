Premier League: Ranking the best between the sticks

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.75K // 12 Aug 2018, 09:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton FC - Premier League

The opening weekend of the Premier League has already enthralled the audiences. If the Premier League can maintain a similar level of quality throughout, we would be in for a treat.

Just like every season, all eyeballs would be trained on how the ‘flair’ players turn up week in, week out. However, one must not forget the essential job the men between the sticks do. A great save has the potential to tilt the game towards your side and can help get your team on the front foot.

Goalkeeping is one of the most thankless jobs in football. No one bats an eyelid if you make a save but if you make a mistake, the whole world is out to massacre you. Thus, as a tribute, I have indulged in an article to look at the best in the business between the sticks in England.

The transfer window this summer belonged to the goalkeepers with numerous top-notch goalkeepers on the move. While Courtois moved to Spain, the likes of Alisson, Leno, Rui Patricio and Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived on English shores. Hence, it is only fitting that we take a look at who makes the list of Top 5 goalkeepers.

The Top 5 keepers in England are as follows:

#5 Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Jordan Pickford is an English goalkeeper who moved to Everton at the start of the 2017-18 season. He made the move to the Toffees from Sunderland.

He had an impressive 2016-17 season for the Black Cats and made 135 saves in 29 appearances. It was a shame that he could muster only 4 clean sheets. However, that was more down to Sunderland’s shoddy defending than Pickford’s deficiencies. In the next season, he was even more impressive with Everton and made 121 saves on his way to 10 clean sheets.

He continued his good form at the World Cup with England. He was an indispensable part of England’s team and helped them win their first-ever penalty shootout at a World Cup.

Pickford is an excellent shot-stopper and does not flap at crosses. He is very vocal as well and helps in organising the defence. To supplement these attributes, he is good with the ball at his feet and helps the team in playing out from the back.

At only 24 years of age, he has the time to blossom into one of England’s best ever goalkeepers. For his solidity and shot-stopping abilities, he makes our list at No.5.

1 / 5 NEXT