Premier League 2018/19: Rating the contenders so far: Arsenal

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

It may seem a little generous to include Arsenal as title contenders in Unai Emery's first season considering Arsenal's inability to challenge for the title over the last 15 years. However, having already gotten two big games out of the way in Chelsea and Manchester City, and with not having to contend with Champions League football, Arsenal may have an outsider's chance this campaign.

Arsenal fans, and Emery himself, will have looked at the fixture list as quite a baptism of fire. In their first two games of the season, Arsenal seemed ill-equipped to deal with the significant ability of Manchester City and Chelsea, not least due to a lack of preparation that all teams have had to contend with after this summer's World Cup.

Emery has brought with him a new style of play that was always going to take time to bed in after having spent 21 years under the management of Arsene Wenger, with an insistence on playing out from the back, a higher defensive line and a higher press on the opposition when not in possession being obvious changes so far this season.

With 8 goals scored so far and having scored 3 goals in 2 consecutive games against West Ham and Cardiff respectively, the attacking quality that Arsenal possesses already seems to have clicked under Emery. With Aubameyang and Lacazette showing glimpses of a successful partnership when played together and with support from Mesut Ozil, who still seems able to conjure world class moments if and when it suits him, Arsenal pose a significant threat going forward. Ozil is unquestionably Arsenal's most naturally talented attacking midfielder, however, his consistency this season will be key to Arsenal's success.

Having conceded 8 goals already, it's clear to see that Arsenal's defensive frailties are still a concern. Errors from Petr Cech, who looks far from comfortable playing out from the back, have contributed to his 19 saves made this season, the 4th highest figure in the Premier League so far. It seems only a matter of time before new signing Bernd Leno is given an opportunity in goal, a move that many Arsenal fans will welcome.

Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi is the only summer signing to have made an impact so far. Guendouzi has been involved in all 4 games and has both the third highest number of touches and passes in the Arsenal squad so far this season. His presence in the midfield brings energy and a desire Arsenal have often been accused of lacking. Emery will be hoping he can continue to provide an effective midfield presence throughout the campaign.

If Arsenal are to push for the title this season, their defence will need significant strengthening in the January transfer window as it seems capable of conceding a goal every time the opposition attack. Arsenal would benefit from the signing of a leading centre-back as much as Liverpool did after the signing of Virgil van Dijk, however, a significant sum would be demanded for a defender of that quality and Arsenal's philosophy of nurturing younger, cheaper talent may stand in the way of that.

This season may be too soon for Emery, but the signs are there that life after Wenger may not be as turbulent for Arsenal as many may have feared.

Rating so far: 6/10