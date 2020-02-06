Premier League realign transfer window with the rest of Europe

Premier League clubs have voted to change the closure of the Transfer Window back to the end of August and will once again align with the rest of the European leagues.

The decision was taken at a shareholders' meeting today where it was confirmed that the closing date for the 2020 Summer Transfer Window will now be 17:00 BST on 1 September. It will no longer be closed before the opening day of the new season.

Premier League clubs happy to have a longer transfer window

For the past two seasons, the window in England closed a day before the top-flight season began. However, the deadline for the other top European leagues continued to be the end of August.

This provoked a stern reaction from the top Premier League clubs as they believed it was putting them at a disadvantage. Clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United were concerned about losing their top players to the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich and then not be allowed to replace them as Premier League's transfer window was already shut.

The decision to extend the transfer window in England will be welcomed by all the teams as the 2020 summer transfer window will be influenced by the Euro Championships and all the clubs would want to take their time before concluding the best possible deals ahead of the new season.

Manchester United are tracking Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, and James Maddison while Liverpool are being linked with Kylian Mbappe, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner.

These deals take an awful amount of time to be completed and Premier League's decision to extend their transfer window makes sense as it no longer keeps their teams at disadvantage as compared to the other European giants.