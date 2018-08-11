Premier League Recap: Day 1

Paul Pogba

It feels good to have football back, doesn't it?

After England's performance at the World Cup this summer reignited interest into football, the country's top domestic league took off at Old Trafford on Friday night. Manchester United vs Leicester City was the only game on the first day of the new Premier League season.

Here, we round up that game and the day's other important stories.

Pogba and Shaw inspire Reds to victory

After three months of no action, the Premier League began its 27th season with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United hosting Leicester City, managed by Claude Puel.

The players in the match included a surprising start for Paul Pogba, who only returned to training last Monday following a deserved holiday after playing an integral role in France's World Cup triumph. The midfielder, captain of his side, opened the scoring for the campaign with a third-minute penalty.

Nothing worthy of a mention followed in the next 80 minutes until Luke Shaw arrived in the Leicester City box to score what was his first career goal, doubling United's lead in the process.

Jamie Vardy came off the bench to reduce the deficit back to a single goal in the 92nd minute, triggering hope for the Foxes of claiming another to earn at least a point. It wasn't to be though, and United opened the day with a 2-1 victory.

Emery names the new captain of Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny was officially announced as the captain of Arsenal by Wenger's successor Unai Emery.

Koscielny filled in as the skipper last season in place of Per Mertesacker, who struggled for fitness and has since retired, taking up a coaching role at Arsenal's academy instead.

He will be supported by four vice-captains who will be ready to wear the armband in the absence of the French defender, including Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Petr Cech and Granit Xhaka.

Guardiola isn't concerned about being favourites for the title

Pep Guardiola has dismissed any worries of being expected to win the Premier League title again with Manchester City.

City raced to the top of the table early on in the season and only got better with games, and ended as record-breaking winners. The Sky Blues smashed many records, including the points total having earned a staggering 100-points.

But with no team having won back-to-back leagues since Manchester United a decade ago, Guardiola is relaxed about the talk of finishing top once more, comparing the expectation to his objectives of successive league wins at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

What's next on day 2 of the Premier League?

The first round of Saturday games begin with the early kick-off of Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, at midday (BST). Then four games at 3 PM (BST) with new boys Cardiff City visiting Bournemouth, along with last seasons Championship play-off winners Fulham hosting Crystal Palace.

Sarri will make his Premier League debut at Chelsea with a trip to Huddersfield, whereas Watford are at home to Brighton in the other game.

The evening's fixture looks to be an exciting clash as Wolves, last seasons Championship winners last season who have heavily invested in the squad, face off against Marco Silva's new team, Everton.