Premier League results today - 15th Feb 2020, Saturday

Liverpool registered yet another victory in the Premier League this weekend

With 2 Premier League games on the day, the English top-flight resumed upon completion of the winter break, as teams looked to return to schedule after a much-needed mid-season breather. While Southampton were beaten 2-1 at home by fellow mid-table side Burnley, Liverpool recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory against the league's bottom side Norwich City.

List of Premier League games and results

Southampton 1-2 Burnley (Danny Ings 18', Ashley Westwood 2' and Matej Vydra 60')

Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool (Sadio Mane 78')

Overview of Saturday's Premier League games

Southampton and Burnley kicked off proceedings for the weekend and the Saints were beaten in front of their own fans, as Burnley scored twice either side of a Danny Ings goal to move ahead of the hosts in the league standings. Ashley Westwood broke the deadlock but Danny Ings restored parity soon after. as the two sides headed into the interval with the scores tied.

Matej Vydra, who came on as a substitute for the injured Chris Wood, scored his first Premier League goal for the Clarets with the stunning effort in the second half, as Sean Dyche's side registered a hard-fought victory.

Elsewhere, Liverpool travelled to Carrow Road to take on strugglers Norwich City, as the home side give the runaway Premier League leaders a tough contest for the lion's share of the game. With the scores tied, Sadio Mane, who came on as a late substitute, scored the solitary goal of the game in the 78th minute, as Liverpool moved closer to securing their first PL title in 30 years.