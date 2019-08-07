Premier League runners-up vs Championship winners: Five talking points of the Liverpool-Norwich City match

Karishma J FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 99 // 07 Aug 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Norwich City v Liverpool - Premier League Liverpool v Man City - FA Community Shield Liverpool Training & Press Conference

The Premier League 2018-19 season ended on a thrilling note. With Liverpool breathing down on Manchester City’s neck, it wasn't an easy title to win for the latter. This season, Liverpool are once again expected to challenge for the Premier League title.

With the Premier League having an early start this time, the chance to go top of the table will be an added boost to Liverpool’s much coveted title contention. Recently-promoted Norwich City would like to send a strong message with an impressive performance too.

On Friday, Champions League winners Liverpool will welcome Championship title-holder Norwich City at Anfield. Here, we take a look at the five talking points of this match.

#1 – A proper start to the season

Liverpool v Man City - FA Community Shield

If the Community Shield provided a glimpse to the future, then Liverpool probably had a false start to the season. Losing to Manchester City on penalties might have not been up to the true form of the Champions League winners.

The Community Shield had been a gruelling match that ended in a 1-1 draw where Liverpool’s strength peaked mainly in the second half. Liverpool would look forward to build on that very performance against Norwich City.

A proper start to the season might ensure a better finish than previous season for Liverpool, while a win or a draw would be reassuring for Norwich’s Premier League survival.

#2 – Liverpool’s front three back together

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Liverpool’s best assets are most probably their front three. While Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were part of the Evian summer camp, Sadio Mané missed the entire pre-season after reaching the AFCON final with Senegal. Unlike Mané, both Firmino and Salah played against Manchester City on Sunday, with the latter unlucky not be on the scoresheet.

Advertisement

The Egyptian star looks set to start against Norwich alongside Firmino, while Mané most likely won't be rushed back. Mané might start on the bench but he could prove to be a trump card for Jurgen Klopp in case of need.

With the front three back together, they could spell doom for Norwich.

#3 – Championship to Premier League

Aston Villa v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship

The 2018-19 Championship season had been Norwich’s season. The club finished as champions with 94 points. They scored a total of 93 goals, the most in the division.

Liverpool had three players grabbing the Premier League awards, with Virgil van Dijk being awarded Premier League player of the season, while Mané and Salah both won the Golden Boot. On the other hand, Norwich's Finnish striker Teemu Pukki had been the standout player for the club, winning the Player of the Season award and the Golden Boot.

It had been a big fight for Norwich City to get back to the Premier League from the Championship and they would be doing everything possible to avoid the drop.

#4 – A glimpse in the pre-season

Norwich City v Toulouse - Pre-Season Friendly

Pre-season results might not be a good judge of a team’s season to come, but they surely give a glimpse of recent form of each team. After comfortable wins over Tranmere and Bradford, Liverpool’s US tour ended in three defeats and a draw with a summer camp to Evian being the only saving grace with a victory over Lyon.

Norwich have had a similar pre-season to Liverpool. They had been pretty inconsistent with three defeats alongside four wins, with notable victories against Schalke and Toulouse.

Despite losing against Manchester City in the Community Shield, Liverpool would be raring to go on the basis of the incredible fight back in the second half. Norwich will be looking to build on their pre-season victories to challenge Liverpool at Anfield.

#5 – Previous meetings

Norwich City v Liverpool - Premier League

The last time Norwich and Liverpool met was at Carrow Road, and the match was a goalscoring fiesta, with the Reds grabbing a last-minute winner in a 5-4 thriller. This match had everything from an early goal from Firmino to a beautiful back-heel from Dieumerci Mbokani. If an injury-time goal from Sebastien Bassong had Norwich thinking they sealed a draw then who can forget Adam Lallana jumping in Jurgen Klopp’s arms after scoring a 90+5 winner.

Despite Liverpool getting the better of Norwich in the past head-to-heads, this fixture has more to offer. With a rainfall of goals to last minute winners, Norwich versus Liverpool is one much anticipated fixture.

A win would see Liverpool on the right track to get their hands on the much-awaited Premier League trophy, while the newly-promoted Norwich would look forward to boost their survival hopes.