Three best footballers from USA to ever play in the Premier League

The United States of America (USA) are among the most successful nations on the CONCACAF football circuit.

The Yanks currently boast seven CONCACAF Cups, one CONCACAF Nations Cup and one Olympic Silver and Bronze medal respectively in their trophy cabinet. They have qualified for every edition of the FIFA World Cup since 1990, a feat they share with only seven nations.

NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer



Legendary USMNT goalkeeper Tim



Catch the full conversation in this week's podcast HERE: Do American footballers have a harder path to success in Europe?Legendary USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard joins The 2 Robbies and gives his take on the ongoing Christian Pulisic & Chelsea saga.Catch the full conversation in this week's podcast HERE: apple.co/3KheC8b Do American footballers have a harder path to success in Europe?Legendary USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard joins The 2 Robbies and gives his take on the ongoing Christian Pulisic & Chelsea saga.Catch the full conversation in this week's podcast HERE: apple.co/3KheC8b https://t.co/tsqt04Ankn

The Premier League is one of the most popular football leagues in the world, making it a popular destination for players across the globe. From Brad Friedel to Christian Pulisic, 49 USA Players have played in the English top division so far.

On that note, here's a list of three of the best USA players to ever play in the Premier League

#1 Brad Friedel

Brad Friedel enjoyed a decent spell in the Premier League

Brad Friedel first arrived in the Premier League with Liverpool during the January transfer window of 1997. He spent three seasons with the Reds, making 25 league appearances.

He joined Blackburn Rovers in 2000, where he enjoyed his most successful spell. The American made 358 appearances in all competitions for the Rovers, helping them win the Football League Cup in 2001-02.

He also got on the scoresheet for Blackburn in an away game in 2004, becoming only the second goalkeeper to have a Premier League goal to his name after Peter Schmeichel

Friedel won the Premier League's Golden Glove during the 2002-03 season and was also included in the PFA Premier League's 'Team of the Year' that campaign. He was also awarded the Premier League Merit award during the 2008-09 season.

The now 51-year old also had spells with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League before retiring in 2015.

#2 Clint Dempsey

Clint Dempsey scored over 50 goals in the Premier League

Clint Dempsey started his professional career with New England Revolution before joining Fulham in January 2007.

He settled quickly at Craven Cottage and scored 50 goals in 225 appearances in all competitions for the club. Dempsey finished as the Cottagers' top scorer during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons and was also named the Fulham 'Player of the Season' twice.

He left Fulham to join Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window of 2012. Dempsey made 27 Premier League appearances for Spurs, scoring seven goals.

The Nacogdoches-born midfielder left the Premier League to move back to the USA with the Seattle Sounders in 2013. Dempsey returned to Fulham for a brief loan spell during the 2014-15 season.

#1 Tim Howard

Tim Howard is among the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history

Tim Howard is considered among the finest goalkeepers to ever play in Premier League history.

Howard signed for Manchester United from MetroStars during the summer transfer window of 2003. He started his career at Old Trafford brilliantly and was included in the Premier League's 'Team of the Season' during his debut campaign.

However, he struggled to replicate his performances during the subsequent seasons and left the club to join Everton on loan in 2006, later permanently in 2007.

The USA international has made over 350 league appearances for the Toffees, establishing himself among the best goalkeepers in the EPL. He moved back to his home country to join Colorado Rapids in 2016 before announcing his retirement in 2019. However, Howard came out of his retirement to play briefly for Memphis 901 in 2020.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit