Premier League Saturday roundup | EPL Scores

Brighton & Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly - Scored a delightful brace this weekend

It was another thrilling Saturday of Premier League football, with lots of goals and an upset to kickstart proceedings.

For the early kickoff, Tottenham Hotspur travelled to Brighton's Amex Stadium with the intent of erasing the midweek's haunting memories via an away victory over Graham Potter's men. However, Mauricio Pochettino's men were in for a rude awakening, as the Seagulls hit 3 goals past a bewildered Spurs backline.

It all started early in the 3rd minute, as Tottenham skipper, Hugo Lloris fluffed his lines, gifting the ball to an onrushing Neal Maupay for the opener. The goalie was subsequently stretchered off due to a bizarre injury, paving the way for Paulo Gazzaniga.

Gazzaniga, however, got in on the blunder party, as he parried a shot by Aaron Connolly back into play, and the youngster finished off the rebound with aplomb in the 32nd minute. In the second half, the youngster struck again, as he latched onto Lewis Dunk's clever pass from deep to dribble past Toby Alderweireld and finish off in the bottom right corner for a 65th-minute brace.

Meanwhile, in Merseyside Liverpool played hosts to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City with thoughts of extending the gap at the top of the table to 8 points. Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, scoring from 12 yards thanks to a James Milner assist. That was his 50th goal in 100 appearances for Liverpool.

Leicester City came back into the game in the 80th minute via James Maddison, who received an assist from Ayoze Perez to beat the Liverpool goalkeeper.

The Reds were handed a lifeline late in the game, as Mane was fouled in the box by Marc Albrighton. James Milner stepped up to score the resultant penalty, and Liverpool recorded their 17th consecutive Premier League victory.

The Reds extended their lead over Manchester City to 8 points, with the Cityzens yet to play this weekend.

Here are the results in full:

EPL Scores

Brighton 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley 1-0 Everton

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

Norwich 1-5 Aston Villa

Watford 0-0 Sheffield United

West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace