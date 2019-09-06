Premier League Schedule for next Gameweek as International Break stops play this weekend | EPL Schedule

Liverpool will fancy their chances of a fifth consecutive win when they host Newcastle on Saturday

The enthralling Premier League is set to take driver's seat post the international break with huge promise, as far as the quality of football and entertainment is concerned.

August is now well and truly behind, having offered each team with a mini-report card comprising of parameters such as team structure, best playing XI, tactics and much more.

Looking ahead, Liverpool are the only side with a 100% record in the league, with only Manchester City and Leicester being the remaining unbeaten outfits. Jurgen Klopp and co. will be looking to begin a busy September with a flourish at home against Newcastle.

The goal rush would see a total of five fixtures played across the landscape, including the headline game between Manchester United and an upbeat Leicester side.

Chris Wilder, whose unique style of play seems to have worked out so far in the league, will prepare his Sheffield United side to face-off against Southampton - a match-up where they would like to register a second home victory of the season.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard will be desperate for a few wins under his belt, but will have his leaky defense hurdled by Wolves, who themselves are in search of their first win this term. Spurs take on Crystal Palace, while the day ends with Manchester City's trip to Carrow Road.

On Sunday, we can expect goals when Bournemouth and Everton rub shoulders at the Vitality, as both sides break with pace, love to express themselves and believe in playing fearless football.

Basement club Watford will be vying to register their first three points, but a home game against Unai Emery's Arsenal may not be what they need on their return from the international break.

Finally, the fifth Gameweek ends with a match between Aston Villa and West Ham at Villa Park, on Monday night.

Premier League fixtures (All in Indian Standard Time - IST)

Saturday, September 14

Liverpool v Newcastle - 17:00

Manchester United v Leicester City - 19:30

Sheffield United v Southampton - 19:30

Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley - 19:30

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - 19:30

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - 19:30

Norwich City v Manchester City - 22:00

Sunday, September 15

Bournemouth v Everton - 18:30

Watford v Arsenal - 21:00

Tuesday, September 17

Aston Villa v West Ham - 00:30 (September 16, 20:00 local time)