Premier League Scores: The latest happenings from Matchday 3

The third game-week of the Premier League produced some riveting action which resulted in a few memorable games and results.

Chelsea and Norwich got the weekend underway with an entertaining contest which the Blues clinched by the odd goal in five. Tammy Abraham bagged a brace for the West Londoners while Teemu Pukki continued his fine goal-scoring start to the term.

The win meant that Frank Lampard oversaw his first victory as Chelsea manager and that result enabled the Blues to rise up to 13th spot on the table.

Crystal Palace and Manchester United served up the next titanic encounter at Old Trafford which saw the Eagles register their first Premier League win over the Red Devils. Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt made the net ripple for the away side while Daniel James struck his second goal in as many home games for United.

The victory at the Theatre of Dreams was the first of the season for Palace, meaning that they climbed to 10th despite starting the weekend in the lower trenches. United, meanwhile, slipped out of the top four and into fifth.

Southampton, too, registered their first win of the campaign when they outwitted Brighton in a cagey affair. The Saints were powered by goals from Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond.

The loss at the Amex put an end to the Seagulls’ unbeaten start to the term and saw them lose ground, finding themselves at 8th spot at the culmination of the 3rd round of matches. As for the South coast outfit, the positive result allowed them to move a touch away from the foot of the table and into 18th.

The other surprise package of the Premier League, Sheffield United, also had their undefeated streak snapped at the hands of Leicester City. The Foxes continued their impressive beginning to the 2019-20 season to manoeuvre themselves into the top four.

In another encounter, West Ham consigned Watford to their 3rd straight league defeat, getting the better of the Hornets 3-1 and keeping them stranded in 20th place.

The marquee clash of the weekend saw Arsenal travel to Anfield to face Liverpool and akin to previous seasons, the Gunners came unstuck as the Reds dispatched them with ease, winning by a score of 3-1. A brace from Mohamed Salah and a towering header by Joel Matip was enough to offset Lucas Torreira’s late consolation. In the process, Jurgen Klopp’s charges cut short the visitors’ 100% record while also ensuring that they remained at the perch of the table.

On Sunday, Manchester City, the defending champions, laid down another early season marker with a resounding 3-1 victory away to Bournemouth. Sergio Aguero popped up with a two-goal display to send the Cityzens into second position.

Tottenham, on the other hand, produced a listless performance as they were beaten by Newcastle United 1-0 in a tense tussle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joelinton smashed home the winner to hand Steve Bruce his first win as Newcastle boss.

The other match on Sunday afternoon took place at the Molineux where Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Burnley. Courtesy the result, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were rooted to the bottom half of the standings even as those around them surged ahead.