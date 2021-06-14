Premier League star admits reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid is unlikely 

Everton attacker James Rodriguez has admitted that the possibility of a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid is unlikely.

The Italian manager left Everton a few weeks ago, and returned to Real Madrid in what was a surprise appointment.

Real Madrid signed James Rodriguez while Ancelotti was in charge during 2014, and the Colombian was a key player under the Italian.

James Rodriguez admits that he doesn't think Carlo Ancelotti is going to bring him back to Real Madrid https://t.co/WubYGQDo8V — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 13, 2021

Ancelotti then signed Rodriguez for Bayern Munich, and Everton a few years later as well, so reports linking the attacking midfielder with a return to the Spanish capital aren’t surprising.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Rodriguez, however, has admitted that it’s unlikely a move to Real Madrid will happen this summer and believes that chapter of his career is closed now.

“I don't know (if I'll go back to Madrid). I don't think so. If I stay another year at Everton, that's fine,” he said during an Instagram Live chat.

“I don't think Ancelotti is going to take me. The cycle for me with Real Madrid is closed. I don't think I'll go there, but I'm still young.”

Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez expected to continue at Everton

Everton are still looking to hire a manager following Ancelotti’s unexpected departure. Regardless of who is given the managerial reigns, it’s clear that James Rodriguez’s future lies on Merseyside.

The Colombian had a good first full season in the Premier League, and will look to build on that next season.

Everton still have a good squad and will look to appoint the right manager to take the club forward. Recent reports claim Nuno Espirito Santo could be the new manager.

Rodriguez’s contract with Everton runs until 2022, and there is an option to extend his contract by another year.

🇨🇴 James Rodriguez on Instagram Live when asked if he’ll rejoin Real Madrid: “I don't know. I don't think so. If I stay another year there (Everton), that's fine." #EFC pic.twitter.com/S8R2OzV8qg — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) June 12, 2021

Everton will hope to push for European football next season after finishing tenth in the Premier League table last season.

The Toffees started the 2020-21 season strongly, but a poor second half of the season saw them drop out of the top seven and miss out on European football once again.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava