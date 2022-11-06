Premier League star under investigation by FA for gambling on football - Reports

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has been in fine form in the Premier League this season, is reportedly under investigation by the Football Association (FA) over prior gambling allegations.

Toney, 26, has caught the eye with his clinical performances in front of goal in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Owing to his eight goals and two assists in 13 Premier League starts, he has emerged as a prime candidate to make England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad this month.

However, his chances of being called up for the prestigious quadrennial tournament have been dealt a blow due to the recent accusations.

According to Daily Mail, Toney is alleged to have indulged in gambling during his time in the lower divisions of England. The investigation, which has suggested that Toney never gambled on his own team to lose, has been going on for as long as seven months.

Taking to Twitter, Toney released a statement soon after. He wrote:

"I'm aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today. I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion. I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup Finals."

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough United in the summer of 2020 after being named the EFL League One Player of the Season. He guided the Bees to the Premier League in his debut season, scoring a record 31 goals in a single EFL Championship campaign.

A complete striker renowned for his finishing prowess, Toney has registered 20 goals and seven assists in 48 Premier League games.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of upcoming Premier League showdowns

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal forward and pundit Paul Merson offered his predictions for two heavyweight clashes in London on Sunday (6 November).

Predicting a 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Arsenal, he wrote:

"Arsenal are flying in the Premier League at the moment and they don't need the World Cup rest. They're on a roll and they were outstanding against Forest. I think this match will end in a draw."

Predicting a 2-1 win for Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, he added:

"With Son, Kulusevski, and Richarlison injured, Harry Kane will be isolated up front. I've watched Tottenham a lot this season, and I don't think Kane can do it on his own. Liverpool like their away games against Tottenham, and they will back themselves to win."

