Premier League 2018-19 Stats: Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
29 Dec 2018, 18:51 IST

Manchester United leads AFC Bournemouth 5-1 head-to-head in the Premier League
Manchester United leads AFC Bournemouth 5-1 head-to-head in the Premier League

Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth have faced each other 15 times in all competitions, with Manchester United leading AFC Bournemouth 10-2 head-to-head, while there have been three draws. In the Premier League, these two teams have met 7 times with Manchester United winning 5 matches, AFC Bournemouth winning 1 match and 1 match being a draw.

These two teams first met in the Premier League in the 2015-16 season with AFC Bournemouth upsetting the Red Devils 2-1. Incidentally, that was the last time they were able to beat Manchester United in any competition.

Before these two teams face off for the 8th time on 30th December 2018, let us have a look at some of the stats.

19 - The total number of goals scored in Manchester United-AFC Bournemouth matches in the Premier League. 13 goals have been scored by Manchester United players, 5 goals have been scored by AFC Bournemouth players and there has been one own goal.

2 - Goals scored by Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United, while Joshua King of AFC Bournemouth has also scored two; this is also the most number of goals scored by a player whenever these two teams have faced each other in the Premier League.

3-1 in favour of Manchester United in 2015-16 and again in 2016-17 has been the highest scoring game when these two teams have met in the Premier League.

2 - The number of times a goalkeeper has managed to keep a clean sheet when these two teams have met in the Premier League. Both the clean sheets were kept by David de Gea of Manchester United in the 2017-18 season.

1 - Own goal scored by Chris Smalling in the 2016-17 season is the only instance of an own goal being scored when these two teams have met in the Premier League.

1 - Goal scored through a penalty by Joshua King of AFC Bournemouth in the 2016-17 is the only instance of a goal being scored via a penalty when these two teams have met in the Premier League.

25 - The total number of yellow cards given to the players in the 7 Premier League encounters between these two teams in the Premier League. 11 were given to Manchester United players and 14 to AFC Bournemouth players.

3 - Yellow cards given to Harry Arter and Andrew Surman is the most number of yellow cards given to a single player when these two teams have met in the Premier League.

1 - Red card given to Andrew Surman of AFC Bournemouth is the only instance of a red card being given to a player when these two teams have met in the Premier League.

8 (Yellow - 7 & Red - 1) cards handed out in the match between these two teams in the 4th March 2017 match is the most number of cards handed out in a single match when these two teams met in the Premier League. 3 yellow cards were given to Manchester United players, and 4 yellow and 1 red card were given to AFC Bournemouth players.

Another interesting fact is that whenever these two teams met in the Premier League, the losing team has never been able to score more than one goal in the match.

