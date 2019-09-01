Premier League Gameweek 4 Sunday Roundup | EPL Scores

Nnanna FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 12 // 01 Sep 2019, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Gameweek 4 ended only moments ago with an exciting barrage of goals at Goodison Park and Emirates Stadium respectively.

Everton, before this exciting 3-2 win against Wolves, had suffered a surprise loss against Aston Villa last weekend. Wolves had been on a three-draw streak, and they were hoping that this game would be their first win of the season. Alas, it was not to be!

The first goal at Goodison Park came just 5 minutes into the match. It was a horrible defensive error. A poor backpass from Conor Coady to keeper Rui Patricio, who got to the ball, only to hit it at Moise Kean. Bouncing off Kean, the loose ball found its way to Richarlison, who hit the ball beyond the reach of Wolves' defenders and into the net.

Only four minutes later, fans were treated to yet another goal on the other side of the field. A deflected cross from Adama Traore was all Romain Saiss needed to put the ball past Jordan Pickford and equalize for Wolves.

Just 12 minutes in, Alex Iwobi scored the third goal of the game. Gylfi Sigurdsson rushed down the right flank and flung in the perfect cross for Iwobi to score a flying header and put Everton in front once more.

With only 15 minutes of the game remaining, Raul Jimenez equalized for Wolves with a header only to hit the ground holding his face, instead of celebrating. Lucas Digne, in a bid to hit the ball away from the Mexican, had kicked Jimenez in the face. Thankfully for Wolves, their star is okay.

Within five minutes of the equalizer, a perfect cross from Lucas Digne is met by Richarlison who sends a powerful header past Rui Patricio.

The game ended with three goals for an Everton side that never looked like losing in front of their fans, and two goals for a Wolves side that did everything they could to take three points home. The only event that marred an exciting display of attacking football was a red card for Wolves defender Willy Bony.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal and Tottenham treated fans to an exciting draw with both teams scoring two goals apiece. Notably, Tottenham have dropped 42 points from winning positions in the Premier League against Arsenal.

Advertisement

Spurs drew blood first in the 10th minute, cutting through Arsenal's defense with efficiency. A low Erik Lamela shot is saved by Bernd Leno, but the goalie wasn't able to hold onto the ball. Cristian Eriksen was in the right place at the right time to tap the parried ball into the net.

39 minutes in, a very poor challenge by Granit Xhaka took down Son in the box. The penalty was given without any discussions, and Harry Kane was the man who converted from the spot.

Tottenham were up 2-0, but the Arsenal attack were certainly unhappy about it, and just inside injury time, their first goal came. Nicolas Pepe searched out Alexandre Lacazette, and the Frenchman took two touches before unleashing the ball past Hugo Lloris.

Arsenal's goal at the turn of half-time was all they needed to get back into the game. They pressurized Spurs heavily until, in the 71st minute, their hard work came through. A perfect cross from Matteo Guendouzi was all Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needed to send the ball past Lloris for Arsenal's equalizer.

Notably, the Gunners were ahead 3-2, but only for a few moments as VAR ruled that Sead Kolasinac was offside when he got the ball on the left-wing before Sokratis scored a tap in.

After Sunday's action, Arsenal are in 5th place just ahead of Everton in 6th, and Tottenham are below in 9th place with Wolves yet without their win in 17th place.

EPL Scores

Everton 3-2 Wolves

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham