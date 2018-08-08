Premier League: 10 best opening day fixtures in history

Which players will start their journey towards Premier League glory this weekend?

The kick-off to the new Premier League season is just days away. After a three month absence, the biggest league in the world will return to our screens this weekend, and if history is anything to go by, the opening weekend should have plenty of surprises in store for us.

The opening fixtures are often among the most exciting in the season, with new boys aiming to impress, and the big dogs trying to mark their territory early on.

Over the years, the opening day has provided us with many memorable and iconic moments, including thrilling end-to-end games, and huge upsets.

With the new Premier League season just days away, let's take a look at ten of the best opening day fixtures in the division's history.

10: Wigan 0-4 Blackpool 2010/11

Blackpool made an impressive start to their one and only Premier League campaign

Blackpool's stay in the Premier League may have only lasted one season, but the Tangerines certainly had fun while it lasted.

It's always nice to see a newly promoted underdog get a surprising opening day win, and Blackpool duly delivered in the 2010/11 season.

Ian Holloway's side had surprised the world a few months prior, securing their first ever promotion to the Premier League after defeating Cardiff City 3-2 in a thrilling play-off final encounter.

Most fans had written them off before they'd kicked a ball, but they continued to defy the odds by smashing Wigan on the opening day of the season.

A brace from Marlon Harewood, and goals from Alex Baptiste, and playoff hero Gary Taylor Fletcher secured the memorable win for the now League One side.

