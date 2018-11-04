Premier League: 3 reasons why Liverpool couldn't beat Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

It was some game to watch, certainly not like what many Liverpool and even Premier League experts predicted. But it was easily among this season’s best games so far, despite the fact that at the full-time whistle the score was 1-1. Fans watching in Emirates Stadium will certainly remember the game, beyond the final whistle of the players' careers. In the end, it was a simple 1-1, but even that speaks volumes.

However, when the final whistle was done and dusted Liverpool walked away with only a mere point which may make a massive difference come to the end of the title race. The Reds walked into the clash as the favourites, with them among the only three sides in the Premier League unbeaten, alongside Manchester City and Chelsea. But the Gunners too walked in with their own record, a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

In the end, it was a very fun game to watch that should have had much more goals, with the game lacking a killer touch, from both sides. For Liverpool however, maybe the Reds missed Naby Keita to provide that burst of energy from midfield, but c’est la vie.

Here are 3 reasons why the Reds were held to a draw by Unai Emery’s Arsenal:

#3 Virgil Van Dijk is the centre-back that dreams are made of.

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Eyes were raised when Jurgen Klopp insisted and then broke the transfer record for a defender for Virgil Van Dijk, just days before the winter transfer window of 2018 opened. The former Southampton man had been insistently linked with a move to Anfield six months earlier, but a move failed to materialise with Southampton refusing to sell. Eventually, a €78 million transfer fee worked for the Saints and the burly centre-back was on his way to Liverpool.

And my god, has the Dutchman changed Liverpool, as now the Reds look like a force to be reckoned with. His tactical awareness, combined pace and agility that few centre-backs posses, made him a key figure from the moment he made his debut, giving Liverpool what they finally needed. Today, however, the 27-year-old hit another level and was an absolute rock at the back, despite incredible pressure from Arsenal.

He refused to back down even doing surprisingly well going forward, as Van Dijk had the best chance of the first half after a sumptuous first touch to bring the ball under control. But despite that, he failed to score his first Premier League goal for the Reds, pushing Bernd Leno to his limits. In the end, Arsenal did manage to get past him and score the equaliser, but if he keeps playing like this, then Liverpool does have a brilliant chance at a title.

