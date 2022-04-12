Premier League: 3 things to look forward to this weekend

The Premier League will be back on our screens this weekend for matchday 33. With six gamedays to go before the season culminates, every tie is a do-or-die for some sides. Neither of the top three - Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - will be playing this weekend, with their fixtures postponed because of their run in the FA Cup. Even with the three 'biggies' out, there's plenty at stake for the remaining sides of the famed English 'Big 6'.

Here are three things to watch out for this Premier League weekend:

#1 Can Cristiano Ronaldo get Manchester United back in the Premier League top four race?

The Red Devils will be up against bottom-placed Norwich City and while it wouldn't be wrong of the fans to expect United to come out on top, it isn't that easy given United's run of form. Fun fact - both sides have managed to win just one of their last five Premier League games.

Given United's current league standings, it is fair to say that if they fail to win even one of their seven remaining fixtures then they can bid goodbye to the Champions League spot. That is now what fans had in mind when the team signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer. While Ralf Ragnick has lost fewer matches than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has drawn more and draws are no good for United.

Manchester United's chances to finish in the top four look slim

#2 Mikel Arteta needs to find his footing again

Arsenal were in pole position to qualify for the Champions League, but consecutive losses to Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion have made things complicated. Mikel Arteta's side are now fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, albeit with a game in hand.

The Gunners will be up against a Southampton side fresh off Chelsea's hammering. The Saints will be low on confidence having won just one of their last five Premier League fixtures and Arsenal will look to capitalize on that by getting back to winning ways.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal need to string wins together

#3 Tottenham Hotspur are coming for that Champions League spot

Antonio Conte's side are high on confidence following a four-game winning streak. The loss to Manchester United seems like a distant memory and since then Spurs have scored 14 goals and conceded two in four matches. With Heung Min Son in flying form, the Italian manager has reason to believe that his side will play Champions League football next season.

Son has been in superb form for Spurs

This Premier League weekend is all about that European spot. Who will come out on top? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Manas Mitul

