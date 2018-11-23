×
Premier League 2018/19: Top 6 Preview 

Farhan Shahid
CONTRIBUTOR
News
45   //    23 Nov 2018, 13:47 IST

The English Premier League is back in action this weekend after the international break where European teams faced off in the new UEFA Nations League. Premier League managers hope their players who represented their countries are not to drained from these games as league football returns this weekend. For the first time this season Liverpool, Man Utd, and Man City kick off at 3 pm on Saturday.

Liverpool are playing at Watford hoping they could add pressure on Chelsea by winning before they play Tottenham Hotspur later in the evening at 5:30 pm. Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the league and hope to earn as many points as possible whilst fighting in Europe to progress in the Knockout stages. With PSG looming on Wednesday they cannot really prioritize resting players as this is one of the best opportunities they have to win the league - they have already made their best start ever to a Premier League campaign with 30 points from 12 games.

Manchester City are away to West Ham wishing they can continue their rich form after beating local rivals Manchester United 3-1 convincingly prior to the international break. Many people question whether Man City can possibly better their points tally of 100 that they reached last year, they are currently conceding less and scoring more, worryingly for other teams in the league.

Tottenham will host London rivals Chelsea at Wembley in the later kickoff, the North London side are already without the injured Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele, and Davidson Sanchez. In contrast, Jan Vertonghen could return against Chelsea.

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic is a doubt after picking up a muscular strain on international duty with Croatia. Spurs who are 1 point behind Chelsea are seeking to put a dent on their title hopes with a win. The last time out, they impressively beat the blues 3-1 away at Stamford Bridge can they repeat this on Saturday?

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Arsenal will play away at Bournemouth on Sunday with a 1:30 pm kick off. Unai Emery's men hope they can get back to winning ways after drawing 3 times in the last 3 games. The Gunners have not looked as impressive since their draw against Liverpool at home, with newly promoted team Wolves nearly causing an upset at the Emirates the last time out. Wolves Narrowly lost their one-goal advantage after a lucky Henrikh Mkhitaryan cross that managed to creep in late in the second half leaving the scoreline at 1-1, salvaging a point for Arsenal.

Farhan Shahid
CONTRIBUTOR
