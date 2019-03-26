×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Top Six if only British players were allowed to play in the league

Siddhant Nanodkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6   //    26 Mar 2019, 14:11 IST

The Premier League boasts of a lot of brilliant players from Europe, South America and other continents. This has been the case for a long long time with the likes of Theirry Henry and Didier Drogba, to name a few in the recent past.

However many a time this has lead to a reduction in the number of home-bred players in teams that aim to be in the top four of the league. There have been some exceptional British players playing in the top teams; Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, Gareth Bale, to name a few.

Although there were good British players, especially English, in the English Premier League teams, the national sides never really dominated because of the lack of a strong British core of the teams in the league. Now, however, teams have started looking at British players and have given more recognition to their home-bred academy players over a settled name in football. This was evident from England's run in the FIFA World Cup 2018. Teams like Spain and Germany have dominated world football due to teams in their respective leagues have a strong home-bred platform, thus creating a talented pool of local players to choose from.

Someone like a Jadon Sancho has proven himself away from England. However, there are many exciting youngsters in the English Premier League itself who have an English, Welsh or Scottish origin.

Now with transfer sanctions and restrictions in some form, teams are required to build a strong British core to ensure success. So now, let's look at a hypothetical situation as to how the Premier League top six would look like if the rules only allowed British players to be fielded by EPL.

This list will also take into account the players currently sent out on loan and players that are injured currently.

#6 Everton

The Starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka, Michael Keane, Ashley Williams, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Kieran Dowell, Theo Walcott, Ademola Lookman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton will miss the likes of Sigurdsson and Richarlison
Everton will miss the likes of Sigurdsson and Richarlison

Everton will have a good mix of youth and experience and some very talented players. Most players have already proven themselves at the top level. The biggest advantage that Everton would have is that they would retain England's No. 1 in goal.

However, Everton would have to play either 3 or 5 at the back and this would lead to a bit of instability in the midfield. Further, the midfield is very inexperienced and thus might struggle to dictate games. They gave good pace up front, but with ageing defenders, they lack the same at the other end of the pitch.

Thus, in summary, Everton would be good enough to make to the top six, but not any further.

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Daniel Sturridge Harry Kane
Siddhant Nanodkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Ardent Cricket and Football fan. I love watching and discussing sports. I also have a keen interest in Tennis, Hockey and Badminton.
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18-19: Predicting the Golden Boot race
RELATED STORY
5 highest Premier League goalscorers never to win the league
RELATED STORY
5 overrated players in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Weekend Fixtures: Premier League Preview
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer Gareth Bale to sign Ronaldo replacement for a deal worth €200 million, Barcelona target could join Liverpool and more Premier League transfer news February 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us