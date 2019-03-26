Premier League Top Six if only British players were allowed to play in the league

The Premier League boasts of a lot of brilliant players from Europe, South America and other continents. This has been the case for a long long time with the likes of Theirry Henry and Didier Drogba, to name a few in the recent past.

However many a time this has lead to a reduction in the number of home-bred players in teams that aim to be in the top four of the league. There have been some exceptional British players playing in the top teams; Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, Gareth Bale, to name a few.

Although there were good British players, especially English, in the English Premier League teams, the national sides never really dominated because of the lack of a strong British core of the teams in the league. Now, however, teams have started looking at British players and have given more recognition to their home-bred academy players over a settled name in football. This was evident from England's run in the FIFA World Cup 2018. Teams like Spain and Germany have dominated world football due to teams in their respective leagues have a strong home-bred platform, thus creating a talented pool of local players to choose from.

Someone like a Jadon Sancho has proven himself away from England. However, there are many exciting youngsters in the English Premier League itself who have an English, Welsh or Scottish origin.

Now with transfer sanctions and restrictions in some form, teams are required to build a strong British core to ensure success. So now, let's look at a hypothetical situation as to how the Premier League top six would look like if the rules only allowed British players to be fielded by EPL.

This list will also take into account the players currently sent out on loan and players that are injured currently.

#6 Everton

The Starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka, Michael Keane, Ashley Williams, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Kieran Dowell, Theo Walcott, Ademola Lookman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton will miss the likes of Sigurdsson and Richarlison

Everton will have a good mix of youth and experience and some very talented players. Most players have already proven themselves at the top level. The biggest advantage that Everton would have is that they would retain England's No. 1 in goal.

However, Everton would have to play either 3 or 5 at the back and this would lead to a bit of instability in the midfield. Further, the midfield is very inexperienced and thus might struggle to dictate games. They gave good pace up front, but with ageing defenders, they lack the same at the other end of the pitch.

Thus, in summary, Everton would be good enough to make to the top six, but not any further.

