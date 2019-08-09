Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur ideal XI for 2019/20

Pochettino will be worried about the availability of players in full-back positions this season

It's a cliche to describe a well functioning attack as fluid, but if there is one that comes close to the organised chaos of a fluid attack in the Premier League, it's Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane has been their primary source of goals for most of Pochettino's tenure at Spurs, while Christian Eriksen has served as provider-in-chief.

The likes of Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, and Son Heung-min have chipped in with goals and assists over the years as well in a system that allows all of them plenty of opportunities to have a crack at bulking up their tallies.

Spurs have also largely remained a constant team over the last two seasons because they've been on a "transfer fast" for the last two windows.

The windows before those two, also, would be best described as prudent and measured. This summer, Spurs have moved quickly to sign Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso, and Jack Clarke who has been loaned back to Leeds for the season.

The exit of Kieran Trippier and the near departure of Danny Rose raised questions over Tottenham's depth at full-back positions.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen's future at the club briefly hung in the balance this summer as the Dane reportedly is angled for a move to Real Madrid.

Spurs could use multiple shapes with a similar philosophy

Given the amount of flux in this side, one formation doesn't do it justice. It's a flexible side that can function well and has done so, using multiple combinations throughout the season.

While the shape may differ, the philosophy of the side is rooted in a compact shape that moves together, quick passing in the middle, and a high line combined with a high press.

Goalkeeper

Barring any injuries to Lloris, he should find himself the primary choice in goal for most of the season

France's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been a leader of this Tottenham side.

He had 12 clean sheets last season for Spurs, and is unlikely to be unseated by Gazzaniga this season, although we are likely to see the Argentine shot-stopper in action during cup games.

Lloris has adapted his game to play more with the ball at his feet in recent years and is prone to an error or two, but overall is a solid custodian in whom Pochettino has laid his faith.

