Spurs looking at Piatek, Manchester United say no to Christian Eriksen and more: Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Roundup, 10th January 2020

Is Krzysztof Piatek on his way to Spurs?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Tottenham Hotspur transfer news roundup for the day. With Harry Kane now confirmed to be on the sidelines for the majority of the rest of the 2019-20 season, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs now seem more likely than ever to delve into the transfer market this month. Here are today’s stories:

Spurs to sign Piatek?

Rumours of a move to Tottenham for Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek have been flying around all week, and today Sky Sports is reporting that Jose Mourinho’s side have opened talks with the 25-year old, who is currently plying his trade at AC Milan.

The report states that the talks are “not advanced”, and it is unclear at the minute whether the move would be a loan one or a permanent deal. Piatek joined Milan for £31m a year ago and has since scored 15 goals in 39 appearances for the club, but with Zlatan Ibrahimovic moving there recently, his playing time at the San Siro may now be limited.

Eriksen move ruled out by United

It now seems to be written in stone that Christian Eriksen will be leaving North London this year, with the only question being whether his move will come in January or at the end of the season – when he will be available to move on a free transfer.

One destination we can now rule out appears to be Manchester United. Sky Sports are reporting that the Red Devils have ruled out a move for the Danish playmaker in January and that Eriksen himself sees his future as lying away from the Premier League.

Inter Milan have been one mooted destination for the Dane, and the same report from Sky suggests the Italian side are interested in bringing him to Serie A, but have yet to make a formal move for the player.

Tottenham to battle with Chelsea for Lemar

The Telegraph is stating that Tottenham want to sign French international Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid in a loan deal – but may have to battle it out with their London rivals Chelsea in order to seal the move.

The report suggests that other clubs – including ones from Russia – are also interested in the winger, and that while Spurs were the first club to register an interest, Chelsea are now considered ahead of them with an offer.

Lemar has struggled since moving to the Wanda Metropolitano for €60m in 2018, and Atletico boss Diego Simeone has recently suggested he’d be available should a club come in with a deal, which would likely be a loan with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

Mourinho considering a move for Dembele?

With Harry Kane injured for the foreseeable future, a new striker has obviously become Tottenham’s main target in the current window, and while the rumours of a move for Krzysztof Piatek seem to have more traction, both the Daily Express and the Guardian are stating that Jose Mourinho is also interested in Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

The French striker – who has 13 goals and 3 assists for Lyon this season – has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, but the Ligue 1 club recently issued a “hands off” statement regarding the player.

The Express report also states that Mourinho could be tracking Napoli’s Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik in his quest for a new forward.

