Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool: Hits and Flops, Premier League 2018/19

Liverpool remain on top of the table

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Wembley and reached a new landmark by winning their opening five Premier League for the first time in their history. Georgino Wijnaldum put the Reds in front just before halftime before Roberto Firmino doubled the lead in the 54th minute.

Tottenham looked nowhere near their best for large portions as Liverpool were cruising to a comfortable victory before an Erik Lamela goal in the 93rd minute added some spark late on in the game.

Despite Heung-Min Son's appeal for a penalty in the final seconds, Lamela's goal proved a tad too late as Liverpool hung on for the three points while Spurs lost their second game on the bounce in the league.

On that note, here are the hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah was unable to find the net this weekend but he did create a lot of problems for Tottenham Hotspur. The Egyptian's pace was too hot to handle for the opposition defence as Salah was able to break through on numerous instances.

However, the 26 year old did have some wonderful opportunities to open his account for the afternoon but all went in vain. But, when he was not in the box, Salah did play the role of a creator as he played in some influential passes into the box that nearly caught Tottenham out.

Salah did have a lot number of touches in the game, only 29, but he mostly found it pretty easy to get in behind the Spurs backline as right-back Kieran Trippier failed to provide any tough competition to the former Chelsea man.

