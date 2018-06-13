Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League Transfer News: Price tag for De Gea set, Liverpool make a decision on Alisson transfer and more - June 13, 2018

Here is a round up of all the latest Premier League transfer news and rumours in one place

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
News 13 Jun 2018, 21:18 IST
6.27K

Leicester City v Manchester United - The FA Community Shield
Could Man Utd be lured by the money?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is nearly upon us but the circulation of news and rumors does not stop in the transfer window. The Premier League clubs have been busy this offseason in their planning as they look to bolster their squads for next season.

Some clubs have been very inactive while others have been moving thick and fast as this mayhem is set to continue during the one-month duration of the World Cup too.

On that note, here are the latest reports from England today:

Real Madrid fix De Gea Value

David de Gea has been a long-term transfer target of Real Madrid for the past few years. However, the Spanish Giants have arrived at a price tag and consider that £100 million will be more than enough to sign the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, as per Manchester Evening News.

Real have been eager on replacing present number one, Keylor Navas despite his heroic performances over the last three seasons as the Los Blancos accomplished three successive Champions League titles with him between the sticks.

Former Spain and new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is also keen on bringing a new goalkeeper in with the Spaniard topping the list of his transfer targets. De Gea's contract with Manchester United runs until 2020 and he is believed to be worth at least €70 million.

There is a possibility of Man Utd resisting this offer since irrespective of the money Real will offer, they will aim at keeping their prized asset at Old Trafford as they already have the financial firepower to compete with their challengers.

The only way for the Red Devils to buy into this deal would be if the Los Blancos offered players in exchange.

Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Manchester United David De Gea Alisson Becker Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery
