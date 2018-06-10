Premier League transfer news: Gareth Bale wants England return, Manchester City close in on £75m signing & more - 10 June 2018

All the latest Premier League transfer news and rumours in one place

The Premier League transfer news and rumour mills have churned out quite a few stories today with the biggest being Liverpool's failure to capture a midfield signing that could have made them title contenders.

Top clubs in England are looking to either sign stars capable of slotting into their XI or reinforce their squads with enough squad depth to challenge for trophies. Here are the latest reports from England (and Europe) today.

Liverpool fail to complete Nabil Fekir deal with Lyon

Nabil Fekir will stay at Olympique Lyonnais for the time being

After days of negotiations and when a move seemed inevitable, Lyon pulled out of negotiations to deny Liverpool another midfield signing.

A deal was in the works for the Anfield side to sign Nabil Fekir for a fee in the region of £52.75m (£48.35m paid up front plus £4.4m in add-ons). However, the Ligue 1 club took a U-turn on Saturday and released a statement saying Fekir was staying at the club.

"Although Liverpool has been the priority of a possible transfer of Nabil, and subject to other proposals consistent with the interest of Nabil and OL and from ambitious clubs, Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to be able to count on the presence of their captain this season 2018/2019 during which the club will play the Champions League..." - Lyon's official statement on ther club website

Jurgen Klopp had hoped to replace Philippe Coutinho with Fekir in midfield but L'Equipe claimed Liverpool tried to renegotiate the terms of the deal after issues with Fekir's medical. The 24-year-old had a knee reconstruction surgery after injuring his ACL in 2015.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is not an easy man to negotiate with and he also tweeted that he was happy to see Fekir stay at the club.

Translation: "We love you Nabil. Go France. Go OL (Olympique Lyon)"

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will go back to Lyon and try to renegotiate a deal to bring Fekir to the Premier League. But it will have to wait as he has now travelled with the France squad to Russia for the World Cup.