Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to receive a record-breaking offer for De Gea, Arsenal and Liverpool lock horns for talented 19-year-old and more – June 14, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! The World Cup is here as the rumour mill continues weaving stories unceasingly. The heroes of today’s roundup are Manchester United and Arsenal with the others playing the role of a support cast.

#5 Martial's agent opens the door United exit

Martial's agent says the Frenchman wants to leave United

The agent of Anthony Martial, Philippe Lamboley, has revealed that his client wants to leave the club. The Frenchman has seemingly failed to reach an arrangement with the Old Trafford outfit and Lamboley claims that the talented French star is open to leaving the club as he doesn’t think that they want him either.

Lamboley said: "We have not reached an agreement for several months."

"After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United," Lamboley told RMC Sport.

"There are lots of factors, and right now it's too early to talk about them.

"I think that when United, the most powerful club in the world, do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations then they do not really want to keep such an important player in their squad. That's why this decision has come - it's a well-thought-out decision.

"Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come."

However, another report from Sky claims that the Manchester United star is still a key member in the plans of the Red Devils, who are not keen on selling him. Spurs want the player who they tried to sign before he joined the Theatre of Dreams.

Meanwhile, the Jean Michael Seri’s agent, Franklin Mala, has revealed that his client prefers moving to Napoli over transferring to the Premier League. He also indirectly urged the Italian giants to pay his release clause of €40 million before it expires after July 15.

"We hope to have positive news from Naples in the next few hours," he said.

"There's been informal contact with Napoli, but still no step forward. We're ready to meet Napoli.

"Napoli are in pole position, Seri prefers Naples to anywhere else. Napoli need to speed up in every way to close the deal.

"His €40million release clause expires on July 15, so they have to pay it by that date. After July 15, Nice can ask for any amount.

"There are two Premier League teams in for Seri but I can't say anything else."