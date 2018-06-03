Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal want La Liga midfielder, Manchester United plan £50m bid for left-back & more - 3 June 2018

Yet another day, yet another round of reports and rumours that keep the transfer mill busy this summer. While a number of targets may not be signed until the 2018 FIFA World Cup is complete, there are many who aren't participating and have a busy summer ahead with respect to negotiations.

Here's a look at all the major transfer news, rumours, and reports from tabloids and media houses in England as the race hots up to secure signings before the Premier League transfer window closes on 9 August.

Manchester City close to £60m signing of Riyad Mahrez

Will Riyad Mahrez swap the Leicester kit for a Sky Blue one?

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are poised to secure the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City for a fee in the region of £60m. This could well be on the cards considering the Foxes have probably held on to him for one season too long.

There is no doubt that Riyad Mahrez is still a supremely talented winger that can give defenders a tough time in the right circumstances. Sadly, Leicester is not the place for him to hit his peak anymore - they conceded more goals than they scored this season.

We've come a long way since that 2015/16 season where the Foxes won the Premier League league title when Mahrez was adjudged the Player of the Year. Back then the Algerian winger had managed to score 17 goals and grabbed 11 assists.

He had stayed one season since the Foxes had qualified for the Champions League but the last two seasons have ended in disappointment and the jury is out on whether the 27-year-old will stay another season at the King Power Stadium.

Despite Leicester's disappointing ninth-placed finish in the league, Mahrez still had 12 goals and 10 assists. He was only one of five players to hit double digits for both this season.

The only question is: why does Pep Guardiola want Mahrez when he already has Raheem Sterling (18 goals and 11 assists) and Leroy Sane (10 goals and 15 assists) on the wings?