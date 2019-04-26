Liverpool will sell superstar if they get talented Real Madrid youngster in return, Tottenham make bid for Serie A star and more Premier League transfer news: April 26, 2019

Real Madrid v Leganes - Copa del Rey Round of 16

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Manchester madness

Manchester United superstar Romelu Lukaku has claimed that he would love to move to Serie A someday. The Belgian was signed by Manchester United for a whopping £75 million but hasn’t been as good as they would have liked him to be.

That has, however, not stopped the former Chelsea star from dreaming about a move to Italy, claiming that he wants to play there soon but also added that he is focused on finishing fourth with the Red Devils.

"Playing in Serie A is a dream for me, it would really be a dream," he said. "I hope I can play there sooner or later, although I'm focused on the present, which is at United and trying to finish fourth.

He then added that he had the chance to join Juventus but rejected a potential move.

"When I decided to leave Chelsea, I had the chance to go to Juventus. I don't know why, but I just didn't feel like it -- something didn't convince me."

Meanwhile, another player who might move away from the Old Trafford is Paul Pogba. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is of the belief that the Madrid-linked Frenchman might be at United next season while also praising him as being “fantastic” and holding the ability to be a leader in the dressing room for the Red Devils.

"I think he will be here next season," said Solskjaer.

"Paul has done fantastic for us. We want him to do well. He is a leader in the dressing room.

"If I could guarantee I would say yes. You can't guarantee but I think he will be."

