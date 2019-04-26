×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool will sell superstar if they get talented Real Madrid youngster in return, Tottenham make bid for Serie A star and more Premier League transfer news: April 26, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
47   //    26 Apr 2019, 21:05 IST

Real Madrid v Leganes - Copa del Rey Round of 16
Real Madrid v Leganes - Copa del Rey Round of 16

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Manchester madness

Manchester United superstar Romelu Lukaku has claimed that he would love to move to Serie A someday. The Belgian was signed by Manchester United for a whopping £75 million but hasn’t been as good as they would have liked him to be.

That has, however, not stopped the former Chelsea star from dreaming about a move to Italy, claiming that he wants to play there soon but also added that he is focused on finishing fourth with the Red Devils.

"Playing in Serie A is a dream for me, it would really be a dream," he said. "I hope I can play there sooner or later, although I'm focused on the present, which is at United and trying to finish fourth.

He then added that he had the chance to join Juventus but rejected a potential move.

"When I decided to leave Chelsea, I had the chance to go to Juventus. I don't know why, but I just didn't feel like it -- something didn't convince me."

Meanwhile, another player who might move away from the Old Trafford is Paul Pogba. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is of the belief that the Madrid-linked Frenchman might be at United next season while also praising him as being “fantastic” and holding the ability to be a leader in the dressing room for the Red Devils.

"I think he will be here next season," said Solskjaer.
"Paul has done fantastic for us. We want him to do well. He is a leader in the dressing room.
"If I could guarantee I would say yes. You can't guarantee but I think he will be."
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Sadio Mane Vinicius Júnior Liverpool Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid asked to pay €180 million for sensational Premier League superstar, City targeting youngster and more - January 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer Gareth Bale to sign Ronaldo replacement for a deal worth €200 million, Barcelona target could join Liverpool and more Premier League transfer news February 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool want Vinicius Jr. in exchange for superstar, Manchester United set to pay Serie A star’s release clause and more: EPL Transfer Roundup, April 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offer €30 million plus Asensio for Liverpool star but the Reds will only sell on one condition and more EPL Transfer News: April 24, 2019
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Barcelona to hurt Real Madrid with signing of Liverpool superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Madrid target set to sign new deal and more – April 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool will only consider selling superstar for €200 million, 20-goal star advised against Arsenal move and more Premier League transfer news: April 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool willing to sell superstar for €170 million, Real Madrid close to completing third signing and more: Premier League transfer news - April 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Gareth Bale to PL club, €220 million superstar to Real Madrid and more - February 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Tottenham Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us