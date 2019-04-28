×
Manchester United to get world-class Real Madrid midfielder for Paul Pogba, Liverpool in race for Chelsea target and more Premier League transfer news: April 28, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.02K   //    28 Apr 2019, 21:39 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Manchester United should sign defender

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy thinks that Manchester United should look to sign Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham. The Belgian had previously been linked with the Old Trafford outfit but couldn’t agree upon a fee with Spurs.

However, the former Southampton star is going to be available for £25 million in the upcoming transfer window and Murphy thinks that United should trigger it because they need an experienced center-back like Virgil Van Dijk is for Liverpool and Vincent Kompany for Manchester City.

“Let's start at the back. If Toby Alderweireld has a £25million buy-out clause from Tottenham as reported, go and get him,” he said.
“He'll bring experience and knowhow, a 30-year-old at the peak of his powers who can provide leadership for United as Virgil van Dijk has done at Liverpool or Vincent Kompany has given for years at City.”

He then went on to state that the Red Devils should also think about the future and sign someone who has the potential to be one of the best players in the world somewhere down the line.

As a result, he has suggested the Red Devils to sign Ajax star Matthijs De Ligt, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

“However United shouldn't just think here and now. They need to pay big bucks for players who can provide their spine for the next decade.
“If Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, 19, hasn't yet signed on the dotted line for Barcelona, try to intercept and get him to Old Trafford. United need world-class quality. De Ligt isn't the finished article but in two or three years, he'll be the best.
Tags:
Liverpool Football Manchester United Paul Pogba Toni Kroos Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
