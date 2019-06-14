Premier League Transfer News: Aston Villa breaks club record transfer fee to sign Wesley Moraes

Newly promoted side Aston Villa are set to announce their third signing of the summer transfer window with Brazilian national Wesley Moraes joining Villa Park from Belgian giants Club Brugge

Aston Villa confirmed their return to the Premier League after two years in the Championship. The Claret and Blue have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the transfer window with the newly promoted side having secured two signings already.

According to Dutch daily reporter Kristof Terreur, newly promoted Aston Villa is set to complete the signing of striker Wesley Moraes from Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge for a reported fee of £22 million.

This will be the third signing for the Dean Smith's side after securing the signings of Jota and Anwar El-Ghazi from Birmingham City and Lille respectively.

The 22-year-old who joined Belgian giants Club Brugge in 2016 from Slovak side has made a total of 117 appearances and scored 35 times in all competitions. The Brazilian had his best season till date as the striker scored 17 goals and made 8 assists.

Obrigado Wesley! Onze Braziliaanse spits is op weg naar Aston Villa FC. Good luck in the Premier League, Wes! 💪🏿💪🏿 #ObrigadoWesleyhttps://t.co/VvLxO5Yjs1 pic.twitter.com/AwNVzdeGYE — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) June 13, 2019

More new faces are expected at the Villa Park this season after the club released 8 players at the end of last season.

Aston Villa will start their pre-season at the United States in July against Minnesota United before facing off against Shrewsbury, Walsall, Charlton Athletic in England before ending their preseason against Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in August.