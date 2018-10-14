Premier League transfer news: Barcelona target Liverpool star as a replacement for Messi and more - October 14, 2018

Set to leave?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! We are now in the middle of October and it is safe to claim that the transfer window fever is dawning upon us.

During the winter, hot tea and transfer rumours is perhaps the best combination and so without further ado, we shall feed you the latter right now!

#5 Lukaku wants to play in Serie A

After the World Cup, Romelu Lukaku’s stature in the world of football has gone up. His performances with Belgium increased his star status but his season with Manchester United, so far, hasn’t been as good as he would have wanted.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped him from praising other teams as he claimed that Juventus are one of the best team in Europe owing to the fact that they have some world class players on their roster – which just keeps getting better every year.

“Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they try to get stronger,” Lukaku said.

“Without doubt, Juve are one of the two-three best teams in Europe. They’ve got a great Coach on the bench and extraordinary players in every area of the team.”

He then went on to name Juve’s best players, admitting that while Cristiano Ronaldo is the best of the rest, the likes of Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa are also elite players.

“Cristiano Ronaldo stands out, but watch out for the others too. Paulo Dybala is already impressive and getting stronger, while I love Douglas Costa. He’s an exceptional signing and his career shows he always makes the difference.”

Finally, when asked about whether he would like to play in Serie A one day, he responded positively, stating that he is open to the idea.

“Why not? I hope it happens.”

1 / 5 NEXT