Premier League transfer news: Barcelona to make €150 million bid for Liverpool star, Kroos to Manchester and more – October 11, 2018

Barcelona are set to attack Liverpool again

#5 United dodge a bullet

During the summer transfer window – especially before the arrival of Fred – Manchester United were linked with a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian, after all, had a great last season with Lazio and became one of the hottest properties in football.

However the deal never materialized and according to Serbian football scout, Goran Milosavljevic, it was a blessing in disguise for the Red Devils. Goran is of the belief that the midfielder doesn’t have the qualities necessary to play in England and his performances at the World Cup is are an indication that he needs improvement.

“I don’t think so. I think maybe in a few years. At the moment he is not ready, he doesn’t have enough quality,” Goran said.

“He played at the World Cup and his price went down because of his performance. [Physicality] and quick-thinking need work."

The scout also added that the midfielder, who was also linked to Real Madrid, needs to work on improving his gameplay when his team doesn’t have possession and cited former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard as a typeface.

“He also needs to work when his team doesn’t have the ball. Steven Gerrard played in the same position and he ran 14km for a game with many sprints.”

Meanwhile, another one of Manchester United’s targets, Toby Alderweireld, has revealed that he is not thinking about his future at the moment because he is playing a lot right now and is currently content with his life.

“Honestly, I am absolutely not thinking about it at the moment,” Alderweireld said. “I feel good, play a lot right now and, therefore, am happy. We shall see.”

