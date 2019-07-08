Premier League Transfer News: Burnley trigger Jay Rodriguez's release clause

Jay Rodriguez is set to return to Burnley

According to Simon Stone of BBC, Burnley are set to re-sign striker Jay Rodriguez after triggering his £10 million release clause. The 29-year-old former England international will travel to Turf Moor imminently to undergo a medical with his boyhood club, after missing West Brom's pre-season trip to Spain.

Burnley are set to pay West Brom an initial £5 million, with the other half of the fee guaranteed to be paid over the next 12 months.

Having come through Burnley's youth system, Rodriguez made his debut for the Clarets in 2007 and spent 5 years at the club, before moving to Southampton for £7 million.

It is at Southampton where he enjoyed the most productive period of his career, where he formed an effective partnership with Rickie Lambert.

Rodriguez earned his solitary England cap in his time at Southampton and was set to represent the Three Lions in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, before a heartbreaking Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury ruled him out for 11 months.

After falling down the pecking order, Rodriguez signed for fellow Premier League club West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2017 for a reported £12 million fee and although the Baggies suffered relegation at the end of the 2017/18 season, Rodriguez stayed on and helped the club to a respectable fourth-place finish in 2018/19.

Sean Dyche is keen to have the Englishman among his ranks for next season as the Clarets aim to avoid the drop once again and Rodriguez is set to return to his boyhood club, where he totalled 105 appearances, scoring 31 goals.

Burnley, although unsuccessfully, attempted to sign the Englishman last summer and were willing to split with £18 million to reunite with him. A year later, Sean Dyche has finally got his man and the Clarets have gotten themselves a much better financial package, which is seen as a massive coup.