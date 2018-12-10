×
Liverpool set to make €70 million offer for Real Madrid star, €20 million move for rival midfielder, and more Premier League transfer news: December 10, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.28K   //    10 Dec 2018, 21:10 IST

Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference
Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference

Hello and welcome to the Premier League's latest transfer news and rumours! Here are five of the best from today:

#5 Joe Gomez signs new deal and Darmian speaks

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is currently enjoying a great time, despite the fact that he is sidelined with an injury. The youngster is having a breakthrough season at the Merseyside as he is now the first-choice defender for the Reds alongside Virgil Van Dijk.

Such has been the importance of his performances this season that the Reds have now tied him to a new contract that improves his wages. The center-back’s new deal will run until 2024.

Upon signing the deal, he stated the importance of it and explained that it is an honour to represent a club like Liverpool.

“Signing this new deal means the world to me,” he said.

“I’ve been at the club a few years now and have had the pleasure to play for Liverpool and experience what that means, so I am delighted to get the chance to extend my contract here.”

He then spoke of his love for the club and that he is excited to continue playing at Anfield.

“I love the club, I love playing and learning here, and I am happy for that to continue.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has revealed that he misses Serie A and Italy, despite the fact that he is proud of being a Manchester United player.

“I must say, I really do miss Serie A and Italy now,” Darmian said.

“I know that I am at one of the best clubs in the world and I am proud to be at Manchester United, but I do miss Italy. I love my country.”

Darmian has been linked with a move to Italy and this does nothing but ignite the embers.

