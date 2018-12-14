Premier League transfer news: Update from Klopp, Manchester United and Manchester City ready to make €250 million bid for Real Madrid target and more - December 14, 2018

This could be bad news for Perez

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer and rumours for the day!

#5 Vertonghen on his future

Jan Vertonghen’s future at Tottenham Hotspur is in the balance right now as the Belgian is yet to agree on a deal with the Lilywhites. However, according to the player himself, he might end up staying for a while with the North London club.

According to Vertonghen, the Londoners have an option to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2020. The Belgian also added that he believes he has got 4-5 years of top-level football left in him.

“I’ve got a contract until 2020 — there’s an option and Tottenham will take that option,” he said.

“So I’ve got a year and a half left and then we’ll see. The way I feel now, I’ve got at least four to five good years left in the tank.”

Vertonghen then revealed that there are no ongoing talks between him and the London club. He did, however, mention that playing for Spurs makes him feel “great”.

“There are no talks [with the club], but that’s something to discuss. At the moment I feel great at Tottenham. It’s a club with unbelievable potential — not just the players but everything around it. Everyone wants to be part of it.”

When asked about whether he would move back to Ajax someday, he revealed that he would be open to such a move because of the city of Amsterdam, which is where he is likely to settle down after hanging up his boots.

“You never know, but I’ve got a great passion for Ajax,” he said. “I’d probably live in Amsterdam [when I retire]. I can see myself in Belgium a day or two a week with family — it’s only an hour and half drive.

“My missus is from there. I love the open environment, people being open-minded. I lived there for nine years, it’s a nice city. It has a good quality of life and diversity.”

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement