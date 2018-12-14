×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League transfer news: Update from Klopp, Manchester United and Manchester City ready to make €250 million bid for Real Madrid target and more - December 14, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
14 Dec 2018, 21:21 IST

This could be bad news for Perez
This could be bad news for Perez

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer and rumours for the day!

#5 Vertonghen on his future

Jan Vertonghen’s future at Tottenham Hotspur is in the balance right now as the Belgian is yet to agree on a deal with the Lilywhites. However, according to the player himself, he might end up staying for a while with the North London club.

According to Vertonghen, the Londoners have an option to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2020. The Belgian also added that he believes he has got 4-5 years of top-level football left in him.

“I’ve got a contract until 2020 — there’s an option and Tottenham will take that option,” he said.

“So I’ve got a year and a half left and then we’ll see. The way I feel now, I’ve got at least four to five good years left in the tank.”

Vertonghen then revealed that there are no ongoing talks between him and the London club. He did, however, mention that playing for Spurs makes him feel “great”.

“There are no talks [with the club], but that’s something to discuss. At the moment I feel great at Tottenham. It’s a club with unbelievable potential — not just the players but everything around it. Everyone wants to be part of it.”

When asked about whether he would move back to Ajax someday, he revealed that he would be open to such a move because of the city of Amsterdam, which is where he is likely to settle down after hanging up his boots.

“You never know, but I’ve got a great passion for Ajax,” he said. “I’d probably live in Amsterdam [when I retire]. I can see myself in Belgium a day or two a week with family — it’s only an hour and half drive.

“My missus is from there. I love the open environment, people being open-minded. I lived there for nine years, it’s a nice city. It has a good quality of life and diversity.”

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Kylian Mbappe EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Manchester United signed...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United want Belgian midfielder, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar offered to Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Woodward wants £75m Real...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for Manchester City star, Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to sell Sergio...
RELATED STORY
€150 million Cristiano Ronaldo replacement set to join...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United attempt to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
Tomorrow MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
Tomorrow TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
Tomorrow WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us