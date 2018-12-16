×
EPL transfer news: Pulisic to Liverpool is done, Dutchman reveals Mourinho hopes to buy him and more - December 16, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.79K   //    16 Dec 2018, 21:38 IST

Off to Liverpool?
Off to Liverpool?

Hello and welcome to the EPL latest transfer news and rumours. Here are the top stories surrounding the Premier League.

#5 Gordon Strachan and Smalling

Former Southampton and Celtic manager Gordon Strachan believes that Jose Mourinho has a specific idea about the players he wants to sign. Manchester United couldn’t sign the players that the Portuguese wanted in the summer.

As a result, it is being touted that the January window shall be used as a means to get the players that the Portuguese seeks. According to Strachan, the former Real Madrid manager would like to have players with “strength, height and power.”

“I think they do have a clear idea,” he said. “Strength, height, power, in terms of players they want to sign.

“Strength, height power, that's what they got in Pogba, Lukaku, Matic, the centre-halves.”

He then added that the reason United sign such players is that they want to brute-force their way towards the title. However, he also admitted that it hasn’t worked for the Red Devils.

 “I think they have a strategy that they want to power their way through.

“But what the other two teams did [Liverpool and Man City], or three with [Mauricio] Pochettino, is get in players who can play with energy.

“They went with that but they are now being found out.”

Meanwhile, Chris Smalling has signed a new deal with the Old Trafford outfit that will keep him at the club until 2022. The defender was happy with it and revealed that it is an “honour” to play for the Theatre of Dreams.

Smalling said: “This is my ninth season with the club and I am delighted to be continuing my progression with this team.

“It is a real honour to play for Manchester United and we are all now concentrating on the busy schedule of games throughout the festive period.”


1 / 5 NEXT
Umid Kumar Dey
