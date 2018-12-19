Chelsea star eyed by Barcelona, Real Madrid put unbelievable price tag on Gareth Bale and more Premier League transfer news: December 19, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Premier League tonight!

#5 N’Golo Kante to Manchester United

TalkSport journalist Alan Brazil has dropped a rather strange opinion on Manchester United signing N’Golo Kante. The Frenchman has been an important figure for Chelsea but has been played out of his favourite holding midfield position.

In fact, Maurizio Sarri has claimed that the player he prefers in the centre is someone with a lot of technical prowess. As a result, Kante in the center of the midfield trivote is not in his plans.

This is why Alan Brazil thinks that the Red Devils have a chance to sign the Frenchman, who he believes can make a world of difference at Old Trafford.

“For me, if they sign one player that would make a big difference to the whole defence,” he said.

“N’Golo Kante – there might be a chance of getting him out of Chelsea.”

He then stated that the fact that Sarri can’t play him centrally could entice him to play at the base of United’s midfield with Paul Pogba and Fred as his partner. He also added that the Old Trafford outfit will be better off selling Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic.

“It’s looking like it’s a bit rocky for him, Maurizio Sarri has come out and said he can’t play in the holding role.

“He would give Paul Pogba and Fred a chance to get forward in midfield, and I’d get rid of Matic and Herrera.”

Finally, he questioned whether interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could actually pull it off given that he is in on a temporary basis.

“But this is the problem for Solskjaer – because that’s what’s needed, but he can’t do all that as interim manager.”

