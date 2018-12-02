Manchester United want Belgian midfielder, Real Madrid willing to swap Toni Kroos to sign Ronaldo replacement worth €150 million and more Premier League transfer news: December 2, 2018

Toni Kroos could leave Madrid

#5 Harry Wilson wants to be at Liverpool

Derby County star Harry Wilson, who is on loan from Liverpool, has revealed his dream of playing for his parent club next season. In his quest for first-team minutes, the Reds had agreed to let him go on loan to the Championship.

Under the stewardship of former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, the youngster has scored 7 times in 15 games while also providing an assist. He has been an important player for his team and has been touted to become a member of the Liverpool squad next season.

And the player himself has come out to admit that he spoke with manager Jurgen Klopp who had agreed to send the youngster out on loan after a solid short-term deal with Hull.

"I sat down with Jurgen Klopp at Melwood in the summer and we both agreed after doing well at Hull last season it would be good to be on loan again and playing regularly,” Wilson said.

He then added that a lot of clubs were in the queue for him but he chose Derby because he felt good about it and that it is a great honour to play under the tutelage of former England midfielder Frank Lampard.

Wilson believes that he is learning a lot from the former Chelsea superstar.

"There were plenty of clubs wanting me but as soon as my agent Lee Robinson told me Derby were interested I had a good feeling. We are doing well and hopefully, we'll push for promotion.

"To be learning from a legend like Frank Lampard is fantastic. I'm soaking up everything he's telling me. It's going really well."

