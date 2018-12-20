Premier League transfer news: Isco linked to Arsenal, Zidane to accept United job in June and sanction €250m purchase of superstar and more – December 20, 2018

Zidane in his last press conference as Madrid manager

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the best stories surrounding the Premier League.

#5 Zidane to join Manchester United on one condition

Ever since the sacking of Jose Mourinho by the Red Devils, Zinedine Zidane has found himself back in the contention for the job at the Old Trafford. He had been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams earlier but stories have intensified after the sacking of the former Inter manager.

And now, Sky Sports host Richard Keys has revealed that Manchester United had actually offered the job to Zinedine Zidane this week but he refused to join the club in the middle of the season, preferring to join in the summer should the offer still stand.

“United have also spoken to Zidane,” Keys was quoted. “After meeting in Paris two months ago, they made him an offer this week that he was unsure about.

“His preference is to start work in July - if the job is still on offer.

He then went on to add that there was nothing much Ed Woodward could have done about Zinedine Zidane’s rejection but also envisaged the idea of the Frenchman – who won three Champions League titles in a row with Real Madrid – taking the reins at the Old Trafford and completely refurbishing the club.

“I don’t blame Woodward entirely for missing out here - but what a statement that would’ve been - putting in a three-time CL winner, whilst at the same time re-structuring the club - like Liverpool - top to bottom.”

Keys then joked that perhaps the only way Woodward could have convinced Zidane was to lock him in a room and not let him out until he accepted the job offer at the Theatre of Dreams.

“Perhaps he should have locked Zidane in a room and refused to let him out until he said ‘yes’.”

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement