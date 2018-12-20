×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League transfer news: Isco linked to Arsenal, Zidane to accept United job in June and sanction €250m purchase of superstar and more – December 20, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
10.43K   //    20 Dec 2018, 21:42 IST

Zidane in his last press conference as Madrid manager
Zidane in his last press conference as Madrid manager

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the best stories surrounding the Premier League.

#5 Zidane to join Manchester United on one condition

Ever since the sacking of Jose Mourinho by the Red Devils, Zinedine Zidane has found himself back in the contention for the job at the Old Trafford. He had been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams earlier but stories have intensified after the sacking of the former Inter manager.

And now, Sky Sports host Richard Keys has revealed that Manchester United had actually offered the job to Zinedine Zidane this week but he refused to join the club in the middle of the season, preferring to join in the summer should the offer still stand.

“United have also spoken to Zidane,” Keys was quoted. “After meeting in Paris two months ago, they made him an offer this week that he was unsure about.

“His preference is to start work in July - if the job is still on offer.

He then went on to add that there was nothing much Ed Woodward could have done about Zinedine Zidane’s rejection but also envisaged the idea of the Frenchman – who won three Champions League titles in a row with Real Madrid – taking the reins at the Old Trafford and completely refurbishing the club. 

“I don’t blame Woodward entirely for missing out here - but what a statement that would’ve been - putting in a three-time CL winner, whilst at the same time re-structuring the club - like Liverpool - top to bottom.”

Keys then joked that perhaps the only way Woodward could have convinced Zidane was to lock him in a room and not let him out until he accepted the job offer at the Theatre of Dreams.

“Perhaps he should have locked Zidane in a room and refused to let him out until he said ‘yes’.”

 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Isco Neymar EPL Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Real Madrid and Chelsea to pull off stunning swap deal,...
RELATED STORY
English club close to signing Isco for relatively bargain...
RELATED STORY
Juventus plan stunning £125m January offer for Premier...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Manchester United want Real...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United willing to spend...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid negotiate deal...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United want £162m Real...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to sell Sergio...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea in 3-way battle for €90million Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to demand €700 million for superstar, Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us