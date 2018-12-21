×
Premier League transfer news: Solskjaer handed transfer war-chest, Zidane targets ultra-talented superstar for United and more - December 21, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.66K   //    21 Dec 2018, 20:35 IST

Zidane eyes €100 million superstar
Zidane eyes €100 million superstar

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day!

#5 Update on Cahill and Luiz

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill hasn’t been able to find a place in the starting XI of the team. Maurizio Sarri also seems open to the idea of letting him leave.

According to Sky Sports pundit Dharmesh Sheth, Cahill is not in the plans of Sarri. As a result, there is a chance that he leaves with interest from Fulham looming.

"He's over 30 years old, obviously it looks like he's not in Sarri's plans. Sarri hasn't really spoken much about Cahill, about saying 'yes I want him to stay' and Fulham, we're told, are interested,” he said.

Sheth then added that Cahill’s presence could help solve the defensive problems at Craven Cottage.

"It could be a good match that one given Fulham's defensive problems.”

He then spoke about David Luiz, another player in his 30s but who has a much more prominent role than Cahill. As a result, Sheth doesn’t think that Chelsea would let him leave given that Sarri plays him in almost all matches.

"With regard to who they would potentially release in January, I can't see a situation where they'd allow David Luiz to go.

"Sarri has been picking him every single week and I just can't see how they would release someone like David Luiz.”

Finally, he added that the Brazilian would also like to stay at Stamford Bridge but the Londoner's policy of giving just one-year extensions to players in their 30s could play a vital role.

"As far as Luiz is concerned, he's hopeful the club can reach an agreement to stay beyond this season but again that policy of only offering one-year contracts to players over 30 could prove to be a sticking point.”

