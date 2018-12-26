Premier League transfer news: Manolas to United, Premier League club offer more than Real Madrid for Neymar and more - December 26, 2018

Off to PL?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! The day after Christmas is always something to look forward to for football fans. After all, it is Boxing Day – when all Premier League clubs are in action to entertain the fans following Christmas.

But action on the field isn’t the only thing in store for us today as the transfer rumour mill never stops. It continuously churns out stories for us to read and stay updated.

So, without further ado, here are the top stories surrounding the Premier League today…

#5 Ndombele agent speaks out

The agent of Tanguy Ndombele, Duro Ivanisevic, has spoken about the possibility of his client leaving Lyon. Ndombele has been linked with a number of clubs – including Tottenham from the Premier League – of late but he has stayed put in France thus far.

However, Ivanisevic believes that his client could become an elite player under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, another club he has been linked to.

"Napoli are a great club and even more so now they have Carlo Ancelotti, one of the best managers in the world and, with him, he [Ndombele] could get even better," he was quoted as saying.

He then praised Ndombele for his scintillating form and stated that Lyon’s asking price for their talismanic box-to-box midfielder is in the range of €80 million. He, however, also added that the price could be brought down.

"He is in great form and playing at a very high level. He is the classic box-to-box midfielder who can be the difference maker in attack and defence.

"They are asking for €80million, but that could go down and a compromise could be found."

Finally, he stated that January is not the window in which he moves away from France.

"He won't move in January but we will have a look in the future," he said.

