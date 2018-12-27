Premier League transfer news: Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool with Real Madrid circling him, Pirlo endorses Ramsey to Juventus and more - December 27, 2018

Salah could leave

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer and news for the day! With just five days to go before the New Year – and subsequent opening of the winter transfer window – teams are perhaps gearing up to make small tweaks to their respective squads.

The Premier League clubs, especially, might want to make the best use of the winter market as Liverpool seem to be running away with the league midway through the season.

So, without further ado, here are the best transfer stories of the day in the Premier League…

#5 CSKA chief wants Everton player

After sealing a yearlong loan deal at CSKA, Croat winger Nikola Vlasic has been in good form for the Russian giants. As a result, their president Roman Babaev hopes that they are able to keep the player on a permanent basis.

While he admitted that a lot of clubs would be interested in signing Vlasic now, the loan deal actually protects CSKA from losing him at least until the end of the season.

“We understand that there are many clubs that would buy Vlasic right now. But until the summer the rental deal protects us,” he said.

However, he was rather pessimistic about the Russian outfit signing him as he believes that Everton would sell him to the highest bidder for an amount that would be beyond what they can pay.

“We will talk to them but business is business and if they receive a good offer why would they choose CSKA over another club? So the story is not easy.

“It is obviously unlikely that CSKA can pay the amount that is discussed in the press at the moment. Everton paid £10million for Vlasic.

“They need at least that money to recapture the transfer. Furthermore, Nikola receives a lot of attention.”

