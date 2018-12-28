Premier League transfer news: Argentine star's agent is in London, Madrid and Barcelona want PL forward and more - December 28, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! With just four days to go before the transfer window opens, here are the biggest stories surrounding the Premier League…

#5 Alberto Moreno unhappy with Klopp

Former Sevilla left-back has expressed his discontent at Jurgen Klopp’s decision to bench him in favour or Andrew Robertson. The Spaniard was among the most highly-rated youngsters in the world when the Reds purchased him but things haven’t gone down well for him.

His performances have been erratic ever since joining Liverpool and that has put him on the bench now with the rise of Robertson. And Moreno has now revealed that he doesn’t feel good about Klopp’s decision to stick with Robertson.

Moreno injured himself and Klopp then gave Robertson the chance, which he grabbed with both hands. However, the Spaniard doesn’t like the fact that he wasn't given a proper shot after returning from injury.

"I do not feel good, that is the truth," Moreno said.

"I hurt myself giving everything for this team and I think that when I came back from injury, I deserved an opportunity.”

He then further added that he didn’t like Klopp’s treatment of him and is now thinking about a move to Spain as he is tired of the cold weather.

"The situation is normal for a lot of players but simply, I did not like the way he (Jurgen Klopp) has treated me, you can say that.

"Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs.”

Finally, he then concluded by stating that he is open to listening to any offers.

"I am in my fifth year here, there is no agreement on a renewal and in January, I am free to listen to any offer."

