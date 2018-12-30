×
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool have spoken to Real Madrid to sign €120 million superstar, Arsenal midfielder asked to leave, December 30, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
5.07K   //    30 Dec 2018, 21:45 IST

What an addition he would be to this team
What an addition he would be to this team

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer and news of the day. Here are the biggest stories surrounding the Premier League.

#5 Former Arsenal star on Chelsea midfielder

Former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas has advised Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave Chelsea as the midfielder isn’t getting the number of minutes required to improve.

With Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante being Sarri’s preferred midfield trio, the Englishman has found it hard to get minutes as he is even behind Ross Barkley in the pecking order.

As a result, Nicholas believes that Loftus-Cheek should leave as he is a very talented player and not playing is a big blow for someone as talented as him.

“He has to go, he has to move on,” Nicholas said.

We speak about players in the past, he must look at people like Jack Wilshere and these people. I know Jack had a lot of bad injuries.

“This lad is talented, two-footed, big, agile athlete. What does he think about it?”

He then spoke of what could be going through the mind of the midfielder after being consistently snubbed by Sarri. He then concluded by stating that neither is a holding player nor is he an attacking midfielder, so it is time for him to assess his situation and leave for the betterment of his career.

“‘I come in and actually do quite well, do I actually fit into the pattern of how he sees football? Am I maybe too slow on the ball for him? Is that why I’m not in?’.

“It doesn’t seem he’s a holding midfield player, he doesn’t seem an attacking midfield player.

“I think it’s there, I think you can look at your CV and say ‘It’s time for me to move, I want to move’.”

 

