Premier League Transfer News: Manchester United signed Fred to anger Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona want €60 million Premier League defender and more - December 8, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
635   //    08 Dec 2018, 20:26 IST

Fred had not been as good since joining United
Fred had not been as good since joining United

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories for the day!

#5 Sarri speaks about the January transfer window

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has spoken about the possibility of signing players for the Blues in the winter market. After starting their season brightly, Chelsea have fallen to two defeats in their last three Premier League matches.

As a result, questions have arisen as to whether the Blues have it in them to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. For them to be operating at that level, new arrivals are imperative.

For Sarri, however, the most important thing is not signing players but to keep improving via hard work and adjust their mentality to fathom the style of play that the Italian seeks to implement at the Stamford Bridge.

"Not always. We need to work and improve. We need to understand the style of playing,” he said.

"We need to change mentality - not because the old mentality was bad but it is not suitable with the new way of playing.”

He did add that after being the best version of themselves with the players that they already have, they can then sign someone to further strengthen the team. He once again emphasized the importance of having a new mentality to adjust to the surrounding before thinking about signing another player for the team.

"Then after all this, maybe you need one player. But you cannot think you can buy 11 new players without problems. Then the problems will be the same.

"You have to create a new mentality and style of playing. We need to arrive at 95 percent of our potential, then we can get the last five percent with a new player."

