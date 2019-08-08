Premier League Transfer News: Former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck joins Watford

Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

What's the story?

Watford FC has officially announced the signing of former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck.

In case you didn't know...

Danny Welbeck has been a free agent since June after having been released by Arsenal.

The England international missed more than half of the season with an injury after being stretchered off the field against Liverpool in November.

Danny Welbeck joined Arsenal from Manchester United five years ago in 2014 in a sensational deadline day transfer deal. In the five seasons that have followed, Welbeck made 126 appearances and scored 32 times for the Gunners before the expiry of his contract.

The heart of the matter

England international Danny Welbeck has officially joined Watford FC on a free transfer. The 28-year-old is the third signing to arrive at Vicarage Road after Craig Dawson and Tom Dele-Bashiru joined the club earlier.

In his first press conference as a Watford player, Danny Welbeck said,

It seems like a great club with the whole surrounding environment. It’s a family-orientated place and that’s something that I value very highly

I’ve played against Watford and I like to watch football so I’ve seen them play on TV a lot and I know the team, and I think this is a place where I can really flourish

The squad we’ve got here is full of good players and people who I’m really looking forward to playing with and trying to push to that next leve

He was also optimistic about staying fit for this season after having made just 8 appearances in the Premier League last season.

It’s been frustrating at times but I can’t just dwell on that and let that get me down. I’m focused on now and being better than I ever have been.

I’m feeling really good and really strong, and I’m looking forward to this challenge ahead.

There's a new name on the list... pic.twitter.com/nSG5ohwS3G — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 7, 2019

What's next

Watford will start their Premier League campaign against Brighton at Vicarage Road on the 10th of August.