Premier League transfer news: Jordi Alba to Man Utd, Liverpool will have to pay €90 million for goalkeeper - May 30, 2018

Manchester United and Liverpool could make the Premier League a two-horse race if they make these signings!

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 30 May 2018, 19:37 IST
8.34K

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-LIVERPOOL
Transfer market battle between the two

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! Just over a month remains for the summer transfer window to open and the clubs are already pacing up deals to bring in players to make them stronger.

Summarising what lies up ahead, the usual suspects - Manchester clubs and Liverpool - are obviously there. The likes of Chelsea and Tottenham have also featured quite dominantly here, making this a top-five heavy roundup.

So, without further ado - let's begin!

#5 Jorginho agent speaks up

If we had to pick one player that has been linked with the most number of clubs over the course of the season, it has to Napoli's passing maestro Jorginho. The Italian, who holds the record of the most passes made in a game with 180 completed passes against Cagliari, has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has spoken up about reports linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge. Santos claimed that the Blues haven't contacted him yet but conceded that they are an interesting prospect.

Speaking to Calcio Napoli, Santos said: “Chelsea have never had contact with me so I cannot talk, they’ve never called me.

“They’re an important and interesting club – like Barcelona and Real Madrid – but they’ve never called me.

“I’ll be in Italy this week. In the transfer market, things can mature in 15 hours or in 15 days.”

Keeping up the Jorginho topic, another one of his suitors, Manchester City, are being subject to Napoli playing hardball against them over the pass-master. The Partenopei are apparently stalling over naming an asking price over their prized asset.

According to Independent.ie, Jorginho has reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Citizens, but the Etihad outfit fear that they may have to go in a transfer war with Chelsea, who are expected to sign Jorginho's former boss Maurizio Sarri, over the Italian.

Speaking about Manchester City, the Citizens, the report adds, are looking for a wide forward and Riyad Mahrez, Leon Bailey and Kylian Mbappe are some of the names that Pep Guardiola seems to have in his mind.

Liverpool Football Manchester United Neymar Mohamed Salah Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
